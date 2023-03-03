Two people charged with meth-related offending after Gisborne search warrant

A 34-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man appeared in Gisborne District Court on Friday charged with meth-related offending. (File photo)

Two people have been arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine as well as supplying and cultivating cannabis in Gisborne.

The charges came after a search warrant on Endcliffe Rd, Kaiti on Thursday as part of Operation Kōtare, police said in a statement.

A 34-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man appeared in Gisborne District Court on Friday.

“Operation Kōtare is an Eastern District operation focused on disrupting, suppressing and preventing organised crime and gang harm,” Operation Kōtare lead, inspector Darren Paki, said.

Officers with specialist skills from around the country were brought into Tairāwhiti to support the district-wide operation, running over six months.

“We want to assure our community that we know how much harm is caused by methamphetamine and we are doing something about it,” Paki said.

“Methamphetamine is one of the drivers of gang violence and crime plaguing this community.”

Three separate firearms incidence in Wairoa last month, believed to be driven by ongoing gang tensions, were being investigated in line with police’s commitment through the operation, it said.

Anyone with information that could assist police should contact police on 0800 555 111 and reference Operation Kōtare.