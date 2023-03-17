Rescue choppers search sea near Gisborne after report from cruise ship passenger

Helicopters are searching off the coast of Gisborne on Friday.

Helicopters are searching for what could be a dead body in the water off the coast of Gisborne.

A spokesperson from Maritime NZ said the search started after a report from a cruise ship passenger on Friday evening.

A passenger on the Ovation of the Seas saw something in the water which they thought could be a dead body.

Flight trackers show helicopters scanning the area between Gisborne and Mahia on the East Coast.

The area being searched is approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Gisborne, the Maritime NZ spokesperson said.