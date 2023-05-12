Slash inquiry's urgent call: 'An environmental disaster is unfolding in plain sight'

Tolaga Bay resident Des McGrannachan watched as floodwaters and slash stole 20 metres of his front yard.

The ministerial inquiry​ into forestry slash across Tairāwhiti has detailed a grim situation, saying wood debris caused “dire impacts” on locals, risking their lives and livelihoods.

It’s calling for urgent action, saying livelihoods are already being lost due to inaction from central and local government, which are being criticised for failing to adequately regulate the forestry industry.

It has warned tangta whenua could be left “landless” as a result of ongoing environmental devastation, and has painted a damming picture of the Gisborne District Council and forestry operators.

The report said much of the Tairāwhiti community had been left to clean up the mess by themselves.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Massive piles of slash at the end of the Wairoa river.

“The clean-up is beyond the capability of the local community – although some clean-up is happening, it is ad hoc,” the report found, warning that sediment and debris higher up the hills would likely be washed down during the next downpour.

“Residue sitting in streams and on hillslopes further up the catchment is poised to repeat the cycle of misery in the next storm,” the inquiry has told ministers and officials.

The Government ordered this ministerial inquiry​ into forestry practice and the slash following Cyclone Gabrielle. That inquiry reported its findings to ministers on Friday.

It called for the Government to immediately restrict large-scale clear-felling in Tairāwhiti and Wairoa.

But Gisborne District Council Mayor Rehette Stoltz​ said the findings were “incredibly disappointing”.

“We fundamentally disagree with several recommendations in the report,” she said.

“We also have serious concerns with the unsubstantiated commentary in the report.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle brought significant damage to homes and farms in Te Karaka, Tairawhiti.

The mayor declined to say which recommendations she disagreed with, saying she wouldn’t take questions until she’d spoken to Environment Minister David Parker and Forestry Minister Peeni Henare about the report.

The report accused the Gisborne District Council of facilitating poor practice from the forestry industry, saying the council had been complicit in the degradation of land and build up of these debris which blocked rivers and destroyed bridges.

It said the council had under resourced its regulators and given the forestry companies far too much freedom.

Those companies had lost their social license, the report said.

“This is a moment in time that demands an urgent reset,” the report authors, former National minister Hekia Parata, forestry engineer Matt McCloy and policy accessor Dave Brash said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hekia Parata, a former National Party minister who lives in Gisborne, led the forestry inquiry.

They described the situation in Tairāwhiti as such: “Waterways choked with debris flows, riverbeds aggraded, coastlines suffocated and dangerous, roads and bridges unfit, unpassable, and many broken.”

Two months after Cyclone Gabrielle, the highway network connecting Tairāwhiti to the rest of the nation remains severely damaged. State Highway 2, between Napier and Gisborne, remains closed. Communities such as Wairoa and Tutira are very difficult to access.

The inquiry told ministers that forestry practices were causing significant harm to those living in Tairāwhiti, and tangata whenua.

Ngāti Porou communities had been hit particularly hard, it said.

“Ngāti Porou communities took hit after hit in broken roads and bridges, lost power and communication, delayed and undependable emergency provision,” the report said.

“The urgency of the situation across Ngāti Porou is unassailable. An environmental disaster is unfolding in plain sight.”

With current practice, it said Ngāti Porou tangata whenua faced real risk “of becoming homeless and landless”.

Tairāwhiti locals and iwi have been raising alarm bells about forestry slash for years.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Whatatutu, Gisborne, was hit hard during cyclone Gabrielle, with a key bridge being swept away

In January, the group Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti, which was made up of many tangata whenua, started a petition for an inquiry into forestry slash. It also called for the Gisborne District Council to prevent sediment and forestry timber waste from entering waterways, after ex-tropical cyclone Hale pushed tonnes of slash downstream.

The report, titled “Outrage to Optimism”, included a clear call for urgency change.

“We are not a Third World country. We heard from experts that the situation is perilous – the time to act is now.”

Parker, the environment minister, said the report was “excellent” and would inform future decisions about the National Environmental Standards on plantation forestry.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government would work to made decisions on the recommendations “quite quickly”.

“We need to take the report seriously. Clearly, forestry slash has been a major issue on the East Coast. I've seen firsthand the evidence of that,” he said.

“We absolutely need to acknowledge that what has happened is unacceptable. And we've got to work to make sure it doesn't happen again.”

Greens Party forestry spokesperson Eugenie Sage said she agreed with the conclusions current regulations were “broken”, and that the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry were “too permissive”.