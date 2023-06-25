Tairāwhiti farmer sees road slip, sliding away before her eyes

Farmer Katie Mitchell said a stretch of SH2 north of Gisborne fell by almost one meter over the weekend.

The Tairāwhiti region has once again been affected by flooding and road closures following days of heavy rain, isolating locals and entire towns.

Heavy, persistent showers brought flooding and slips on State Highway 2 north of Gisborne, with a closed section of the highway sinking more and more every day.

Farmer Katie Mitchell said the water was gushing out of the road in front of her farm near Otoko, north of Gisborne, as it sank by almost a meter in two days.

“It rained all Friday night and then by Saturday the road was just destroyed,” she said.

Mitchell said trees were falling and the tarmac was collapsing down the hill on Sunday.

“Last night, I could hear cracking and rumbling, almost like an earthquake or a large truck driving fast, but then I realised it was the road,” she said.

Slips have fallen on her farm and on the road, making Gisborne unreachable for the whole rural community, Mitchell said.

A warning on the Waka Kotahi website said State Highway 2 between Matawai and Opotiki would be closed for four weeks between 7pm and 5am, whereas the stretch of highways between Matawai and Whatatutu Rd, Te Karaka would be closed due to flooding “until further notice”.

Mitchell said the current situation made getting supplies harder, as there were diabetic people and families with children who had medical needs around the area.

However, she said she had a chat with a Waka Kotahi engineer who told her she could drive through the damaged road with a small quad and reach Matawai, from there she would have to drive south through a secondary route to then reach Gisborne.

In a press release, Waka Kotahi Central North Island regional manager of maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said SH2 north of Gisborne would remain closed after new slips and further movements of the road occurred overnight.

Hankin said geotech engineers were on site between Matawai and Ormond on Sunday to assess the conditions of the road.