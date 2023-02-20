Cyclone Gabrielle: Don't stop the presses - getting the paper through to flood-hit Gisborne

Many say communications, power and water are still making things hard.

OPINION: The paper must get through. I’m not sure if that’s a famous quote (the internet is not great in Wairoa) but get through, it did.

When contractors were unable to deliver the Sunday Star -Times to flood-hit Gisborne, , Air Napier stepped in.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Air Napier senior pilot John Tucker unloads the Sunday Star Times at Gisborne Airport.

As the ring-in delivery crew - myself and visual journalist Alden Williams – flew in from Wellington, pilot John Tucker was there on the tarmac.

Then it was into the back of the Suzuki Vitara and onto Adi’s Dairy, the first stop of many on the trip through to Wairoa.

At the Gladstone Road laundromat, where one small, and one large washing machine, were available for “emergencies only” 49-year-old Aaron Olley was folding his clothes neatly into a plastic basket.

The orchard worker, who had heard “nothing much” in the way of news since Wednesday, has been sleeping in his car for more than a year.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Aaron Olley with a copy of the Sunday Star Times in Gisborne on Sunday.

The night the cyclone howled through the city was “pretty wild” but like many out this way, Olley said he knew he was better off than many.

Across the road, we run into VJ Takarangi, smartly and proudly kitted out in his State Highway 35 tracksuit.

The legendary SH35 - see Rob Rua’s chart topping song of the same name - runs north to the East Cape.

Every time it rains poor old SH35 gets bashed a bit more, said Takarangi.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff VJ Takarangi reads a copy of the Sunday Star Times in Gisborne.

Past slips, more slips, fallen trees, road workers and more trees, we were in Wairoa.

Wairoa’s been bashed too. You can see the silt, which in the heat is turning to dust, in every nook and cranny.

At the Wairoa Community Centre, where they have set up a welfare hub, half a dozen families whose homes were uninhabitable were being fed, clothed and cared for.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Senior journalist Julie Jacobson talks with Kahutia Mita in the Wairoa Community Centre.

Kahutia Mita took a paper and sat on top of a bundle of new clothing he had been given.

He spent three days in wet clothes - “they dried on me” - after being rescued via a front end loader on Tuesday morning.

“The house was swamped inside and out,” he said. He had tried to get out by kayak but was forced to give that away because of the strength of the water.

He was later joined by three others in the bucket of the loader, until the loader broke down, and they were transferred into a boat.

He had lost all his possessions, including his car.

His house was “probably” salvageable. “But hey,” he said “it’s been an adventure, eh.”