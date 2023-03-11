Ten gang members arrested in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay sting operation

Police raids in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay have seen 10 gang members charged.

Ten gang members have been arrested on serious charges following police raids in Gisborne, Hastings and Wairoa.

A police spokesperson said illicit drugs, illegal firearms and stolen property - including a boat - were seized during the raids over the last week.

The alleged offenders appeared in court on March 11, facing charges ranging from serious domestic-related offending, unlawful possession of firearms, possession of Class A drugs, receiving stolen property and repetitive breaches of bail conditions.

The arrests came as a part of police operation kōtare, which aims to disrupt and prevent organised crime and gang harm.

Inspector Darren Paki said a specialist team was compiled from officers around the country and brought into Tairāwhiti for the district-wide operation.

“We are steadfast in our approach to reducing gang harm through strong enforcement tactics and prevention programmes with our partners.

“Alongside this, we are also taking the time and effort to follow up after search warrants to see where there are opportunities to prevent re-offending,” Paki said.