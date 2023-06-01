Company paid $40,000 cyclone grant owes $600,000 in unpaid tax

A forestry contracting business was given a cyclone business recovery grant of $40,000 after declaring it was a viable business despite being pursued by Inland Revenue over an unpaid debt of $600,000.

The company, Abushman Contractor Ltd., based at Tokomaru Bay, north of Gisborne was put into liquidation in the High Court at Auckland on April 28 following an application by Inland Revenue (IR)

The company was one of 877 businesses in the Tairāwhiti/Gisborne area to apply for a cyclone recovery business support grant. Applications for the government grants up to $40,000 were handled by local organisation Trust Tairāwhiti.

Due to heavy demand the Trust was only able to provide a maximum grant of $17,531. This sum was provided to Abushman Contractor Ltd. on March 15.

READ MORE:

* Identity of assessors criticised for cyclone relief fund calls under wraps

* Family business wiped out by cyclone battles to get relief funding

* Orchard wiped-out in cyclone denied financial support, then offered just $15K



When the government increased funding for the grants the Trust was able to provide the full $40,000 requested by some applicants. Abushman Contractor was one of these and on May 10 it had received a top-up, bringing its grant to $40,000.

By that stage the company had been in liquidation for 17 days.

The initial liquidator’s report, by the Official Assignee, lists the IR as an unsecured creditor owed $608,334.23.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson announced cyclone business support grants on February 26. (File photo)

The report states that the company’s sole director and shareholder Adam Williams said the company had traded until February 11, and the reason for its failure was Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit the region on February 14.

“The company was left without business for over seven weeks and workers left for another contractor. The director confirmed that all workers were paid in pull prior to departure,” the liquidator’s report stated.

The liquidator had recovered $37,496 from the company’s bank account.

The liquidator said some vehicles previously belonging to the company had changed ownership after the commencement of liquidation and this would be investigated in order to establish if proper consideration was given and “whether this issue will be worth pursuing”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff In rural Te Karaka mud has ruined crops, farmland and homes after cyclone Gabrielle struck the region on Tuesday. (First published February 18, 2023)

“The liquidator will pursue the accountant for the Company’s financial records to complete an accurate index of all the Company’s assets, as well as quantifying their realisable values. It is expected that this investigation will be completed within six months,” the report said.

A spokeswoman for the Trust said the first grant payment was made to the company on March 15.

“In the application form, businesses declared that they were operating and viable before Cyclone Gabrielle and would continue to be viable after the event,” she said.

“The second payment was processed on May 10 however we were not made aware the company had gone into liquidation until May 16,” she said.

“We have been communicating with MBIE and will continue to notify them about any businesses of concern. We will work with MBIE around auditing grants and recoup funding where required,” the spokeswoman said.

Supplied The Waimata River crashes through houses along its banks in Gisborne in Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Williams referred questions to his administrator Lydia Edwards.

Edwards said she and Williams believed the debt to Inland Revenue was only $130,000, and she had not seen the liquidator’s report and did not know how it had reached $600,000.

“His business was entitled to the grant because his business went down at Cyclone Hale. He’d invested, and borrowed money to bring migrants over to help him prior to that. Then after Cyclone Hale hit, Cyclone Gabrielle hit. He’s lost his whole business. He was entitled to the grant because his business was affected by Gabrielle,” Edwards said.

She said the company was not aware of the grant top-up being made.

She said Williams had been stuck in Tokomaru Bay and was unable to make it to the High Court for the hearing in April, at which he could have explained his situation.

“It’s been a real muck-up,” she said

TIMELINE