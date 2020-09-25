Covid-19 forces runner John Rudge to switch marathon tracks from Gold Coast to Rotorua

Long distance runner John Rudge is 65 and looking forward to tackling the Rotorua Marathon, after last contesting the event in 1987.

John Rudge will be channelling the inspirational memories of Kiwi runners like John Walker and Rod Dixon when he takes his place at the start line of the Rotorua Marathon.

It has been 33 years since the Waikato man first conquered the 42.2km Rotorua course and at 65 years young, he’s aiming to achieve a sub 3.5 hour time on Saturday.

“Originally I had planned to run the Gold Coast Marathon this year, it was something I had wanted to do, to mark my retirement.

“But then Covid-19 came along and the event was cancelled which was really disappointing because I had been planning and training for it for a long time.”

Tom Lee/Stuff John Rudge is a familiar figure on running and walking tracks around his hometown, Te Aroha, in the Waikato.

About three weeks ago, Rudge, from Te Aroha, thought about putting his efforts into something closer to home.

“I wasn’t sure about it because it was way back in ‘87 when I first ran the Rotorua Marathon.

“I wanted a fast time for a marathon and Rotorua isn’t a fast course. But then a few weeks ago I thought, blow it, I might as well do the Rotorua race, it’ll give me a goal to achieve.”

Rudge is a veteran, long-distance runner serving time in various athletics clubs including the Hamilton Hawks and the Te Aroha Athletics Club.

Tom Lee/Stuff Rudge has been involved in many athletics clubs over the years but will wear the Hamilton Hawks colours at the Rotorua Marathon in 2020.

He grew up in Australia and came to New Zealand in 1986, and had lived in Te Aroha since 1989.

He enjoyed running cross-country at school but it was a friendship he struck up with a PE teacher while travelling overseas in the late 1970s which hooked him on running.

“We would go out on day trips and then go running in the evenings. He told me about the Sydney City2Surf race and told me to give it a go.

“So I took up running a bit more seriously, started running two to four times a week, just for 15 minutes and slowly but built up from there.

Tom Lee/Stuff John Rudge had been living in Sydney and preparing for the Gold Coast Marathon earlier this year when Covid-19 “stuffed it up”.

“There were runners like John Walker, Anne Audain, Dick Quax, Rod Dixson, all came along in the late 1970s and ‘80s.

“They became household names and really inspired me to run.”

Rudge is now a regular at the Sydney City2Surf 14km race, competing every year since 2009.

During his many running races across the ditch, the Gold Coast Marathon had become a long term goal.

Stuff Athlete 483, New Zealand’s John Walker, competing in the 1500m final at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch. Walker was second, behind athlete 613, Filbert Bayi from Tanzania. In fourth place in New Zealand’s Rod Dixon, another one of John Rudge’s favourite runners.

Rudge had worked as a fitter and welder, and then a utility worker for the Thames Valley Electric Powerboard in the 1980s, finishing his career in similar roles with Downer a few years ago.

He took earlier retirement, moved to Ettalong Beach, Central Coast north of Sydney to stay with his sister, to spend a year working as a labourer on a building site.

“During this time, the Gold Coast Marathon came back into focus for me. It’s a fast course, an amazing event and the ultimate for most runners to achieve a good marathon.

“I was working six, 10-hour days so the only time I could run to prepare was on a Sunday but when Covid-19 came, that stuffed it up.”

Rudge now has his mind and body fine-tuned for the Rotorua Marathon.

He has been running 40km to 50km a week as part of his build up to the race on September 26.

“I think when you’re running a marathon you really need to have a lot of respect for the race.

“You can’t go out too hard otherwise the wheels will fall off.

“I’ve been watching a lot of marathons and it always seems to be around the 30km mark when the pack splits, that’s when it sorts out who has that fitness and focus.”

Rudge isn’t sure if he will be among the oldest competitors at the marathon this year.

“I don’t feel 65 and I think there will be people in their 70s running too and I take my hat off to them all.

“It will be a four to six hour race for them with lots of determination. The best thing about it, is to have an aim, to have a real goal and that’s what’s good about marathon running.

“It picks up the spirits and for me I guess the Gold Coast Marathon will continue to be a goal and I look forward to meeting that next year.”