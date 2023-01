A 42-year-old man has been chargefd with manslaughter over a fatal crash in Havelock North last year.

The 42-year-old man charged with the offence appeared in Hastings District Court today on several related charges, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The crash, on July 4 last year, involved three vehicles and happened on St Georges Rd.

Marco Milliaccio was killed in the crash and three people from another vehicle were injured.