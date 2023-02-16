Cyclone Gabrielle: Central Hawke's Bay farmer shocked by 'unbelievable' impact

The Waipawa River in Central Hawke's Bay burst its stopbanks as Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the region.

A Central Hawke’s Bay farmer is assessing the damage after floodwaters wreaked havoc across prime farmland.

Tikokino arable farmer Phil King, 78, has been farming in the area for 50 years and says he has never seen anything like the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

King’s 500 hectare farm, which sits on the banks of the Waipawa River, was usually well protected from rising river levels but this time the stop banks failed, and the river flooded his land.

The river reached the highest level he had seen in 70 years, King said.

The ex-tropical cyclone ripped through the upper and eastern North Island this week, leaving a path of destruction in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

The overflowing Waipawa River left slash, silt and gravel covering a large section of King’s farm, taking out 3km of fencing and leaving hectares of farmland out of action for the foreseeable future.

Along with the farm being covered in debris, flooding had washed away between 45cm and 60cm of topsoil.

Phil King/Supplied Tikokino Rd was washed out by the Mangaonuku Stream during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The “unbelievable” impact of flooding left the future productivity of some of his farmland uncertain, he said. “It’s heartbreaking... when you get the farm looking tidy then this happens, and you say, oh here we go again.”

While Central Hawkes Bay District Council had done a good job with works to strengthen the Waipawa River stop banks in recent times, it would have to assist farmers with the consequences of the flooding, he said.

“It’s a contractor’s job, it’s far too big for us to deal with.”

This week’s cyclone was far worse than Cyclone Fili in April 2022, he said.

“Cyclone Gabrielle took her aim at us and hit us bang on ... it was a perfect storm in terms of the impact it’s had on us”, he said.

At this time of year, farmers in the region were usually looking out for much-needed rain, he said.

On a farm that produces maize, barley and silage, King said he was hopeful much of his crops would be able to be salvaged.

His maize crop was the biggest concern, and he was weighing up whether to harvest and dry or leave it be.

The Waipawa River had returned into its channel by Wednesday afternoon but the nearby Mangaonuku Stream had wiped out Tikokino Rd, meaning King was essentially cut off from Hastings.

Despite the devastating impact, King maintained a resilient attitude.

“You have to fix things as they appear ... we don’t need any (immediate) help - it’s bigger than that ... we’ll get over it,” he said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst had spoken with growers about the devastation to the region’s economy through the damage to horticultural and agricultural land: “It’s enormous,” she said.

“Seeing our fruit on the ground in parts of our district is very upsetting.

“At the moment we know we still have people who are stranded and isolated so our focus is a welfare response.”