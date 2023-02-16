Pasifika singalong brings cheer to homeless RSE community

Sparked off by the indomitable Henare O’Keefe and a chorus of Māori waiata singers, the Cook Islands Community Hall in Flaxmere was a refuge of joy on Thursday night for some of Hawke’s Bay’s stranded RSE workers.

The singalong for the 50-odd evacuees was hosted by the local community to bring lighthearted cheer in an otherwise disrupted and displaced week for the men.

The Tongans came together in one corner of the hall to deliver powerful rousing hymns in their native tongue.

It was then the Samoan crew’s turn to perform their energetic and vivacious traditional songs.

No sooner had Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst turned up, than she was invited into a conga line to the tune of Love Train.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst at the Cook Islands Community Hall for a singalong with RSE workers.

“It’s amazing to be able to bring our Pasifika community together. They’ve been separated from their normal homes, and here we are welcoming them to our beautiful town and bringing the spirit during the disaster that we’re in.”

She thanked the Hawke’s Bay Cook Islands Community Centre for being such gracious hosts during the cyclone events which had been a catastrophe for many.

“We’re very grateful for the hospitality that has been provided for our very very special visitors.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Tongan RSE workers belt out traditional hymns in the Thursday night singalong.

The hall was laid out with bedded and the dining hall next door had bowls of fruit at the ready.

Community centre co-ordinator Elijah Ioane said the music was put on “to try and uplift the mood”.

“Our poor RSE have come here to make a living, just for it to all go away in the blink of an eye.”

Flaxmere stalwart and former Hastings City Councillor Henare O’Keefe led the host waiata and impressed the audience with his vocal stylings.