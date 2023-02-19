Cyclone Gabrielle: Search and Rescue teams painstakingly clear each damaged home

Almost a week after Cyclone Gabrielle, search and rescue teams are still going house to house, car to car, checking for anyone that still needs help.

Earlier this week, Stuff spent the morning with team Zulu four as they returned to the destruction of Esk Valley.

“Our focus is still rescue,” Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) operations manager Aaron Summerhays said.

“We’ve done a whole lot of rapid assessments. Now we are getting into the ceiling voids, turning furniture over, trying to remove silt from cars, anywhere someone could be.”

Eskdale and the Esk Valley are the area of focus, with multiple teams searching the area.

“It’s been pretty much annihilated… there’s been massive destruction. [It’s] taken out houses, there’s debris everywhere. We’ve got cars inside of buildings, upside down”.

“There are very few properties throughout this whole valley that haven’t been affected and a lot of them are totally destroyed,” Summerhays said. .

“It’s immense, it’s something you can’t quite comprehend, it’s total destruction right throughout the valley.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff USAR are looking everywhere for anyone trapped by Cyclone Gabrielle.

It’s back-breaking work. USAR technicians James Oxtoby, Jason Rattray and Mike Baillie used sledgehammers and all their might to smash windows and punch through gib and doors just to make sure there was no-one still stuck inside each home.

”We are now making sure to clear those spaces.” Summerhays said.

The men emerge from the building huffing and puffing. It’s hard work. They’re sucked down tubes of condensed milk to refuel.

Separate drone teams are mapping the Esk Valley and Eskdale Area to provide an accurate picture of what emergency services are dealing with. That allows Summerhays and his team to digitally record the houses they have cleared and any follow-ups that may need to be completed.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff USAR is marking up each property after a thorough search.

There are just over 60 USAR staff working in small teams across the region, with four teams having arrived from Queensland, Australia.

“We are trying to do the best we can”.

They’re here for the long haul, planning to be in the area until at least next Friday.

“It’s going to take some time because we need to make sure we are completely thorough in what we are doing”.

Summerhays said this was as big as it gets.

He urged people who had been evacuated and rescued to register themselves as safe with the police.

“Just so we can eliminate people who are unaccounted for”.

(Stuff has been in contact with the homeowners of the house in the video on this story and they did make it out alive. They are understandably shaken by their ordeal but want anyone who recognises the property to know they are safe.)