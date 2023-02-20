Cyclone Gabrielle: Navy team helps rescue cow from neck-deep silt

A team of seven Navy personnel from HMNZS Te Mana helped locals rescue a cow buried in neck-deep silt in Hawke's Bay.

A cow buried up to its neck in silt would have been among the scores of dead livestock across Hawke’s Bay were it not for a nearby defence force team.

The crew of seven from HMNZS Te Mana were asked by a local to save the cow on a farm beside the Tutaekuri River near Meeanee while they were helping clear an elderly resident’s house just up the road.

When they arrived, the cow was literally up to its neck in the brown silt that has blanketed the region since Cyclone Gabrielle tore through.

Air Engineering Technician and Hawke’s Bay local Marek Schirnack said his team started the rescue with the help of four locals but that number grew.

“The poor thing was exhausted when we got there and completely bogged down. We got stuck in for about two hours before we made any real progress,” Schirnack said.

“Eventually people driving past saw what was going on and started bringing down items to assist us, such as strops and pallets to stand on because the silt was so deep.”

Pictures of the rescue were posted to the NZ Farming Facebook page, with many comments applauding the group’s efforts.

Commenter Megan Allan identified herself as the owner of the cow alongside her husband Kelvin. Megan said in a message Kelvin had been working tirelessly to help his cattle and other in the community.

In the end, 20 people banded together to tug the cow out of its muddy prison. When it was free, a local shepherd brought his dogs to herd it and make sure the cow didn’t get stuck again.

“It was a great community effort. The locals were a really great bunch willing to do anything to help each other out,” Schirnac.

Lieutenant Matthew Barnett was another one of the men who managed to get the cow unstuck. It involved a team effort as well as a bit of ingenuity.

“We found some pallets down by the river and got some strops off someone else to try and lift the cow out. Another lady had some hay and water that they brought over for it too. Everyone was just super helpful.”

Barnett said rescue missions like that were all part of their deployment to the region to do whatever they could to help in the cleanup.

”We can see people pick up a bit when we turn up. I think a lot of it is when they see the Defence Force come to help, it brings that relief to them.

”Obviously you can’t get away from the fact that many people have lost everything. They’re gutted. But the way they’re pulling together through this is just incredible.”