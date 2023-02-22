Police Eagle helicopter kept busy in Hawke's Bay

The police Eagle helicopter helped officers catch youths involved in two vehicle pursuits on Monday night.

The helicopter and 120 officers from throughout New Zealand have joined local forces in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

A police spokesperson said the Eagle was called into action for two vehicle pursuits in the space of an hour on Monday night.

After a car failed to pull over for police about 9.25pm in the Napier suburb of Jervoistown, the Eagle began tracking the vehicle as it fled officers, allegedly driving down the wrong side of the road.

The fleeing car was subsequently stopped by police road spikes and the occupants were forced to abandon their vehicle.

The Eagle guided officers to the offenders. As a result, one youth was charged with several offences including failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Just an hour later, the Eagle was back over Napier, helping police track suspects of an attempted aggravated robbery.

After the Eagle located the car involved in the robbery, police stopped the vehicle with road spikes and the occupants took off on foot.

The helicopter crew tracked the fleeing occupants and police were able to take them into custody.

The youths involved face charges including unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle.

Inquiries into both incidents were ongoing, a police spokesperson said.