Cyclone Gabrielle: USAR says unaccounted in single figures, police say it's 152

The number of people unaccounted for in flood-affected areas of the Eastern District has dropped dramatically, according to Urban Search and Rescue.

However, police said there were 152 uncontactable people in the Eastern District as of 9am on Thursday.

Hawke's Bay USAR team leader Ken Cooper said on Thursday the number of uncontacted was now down to single figures – largely due to police narrowing the criteria to people in flood-affected areas.

“The New Zealand police have really resourced this task. They’ve got people in Wellington and obviously in Hawke’s Bay working tirelessly around the clock to account for these people,” Cooper said.

“As power and internet connection is re-established throughout Hawke’s Bay it’s giving people the opportunity to be contactable and contact police so quite rapidly those numbers are dropping.”

More than 5000 people were reported as unaccounted for in the immediate wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Previously, the information USAR teams were working with was vague and “extremely difficult”, Cooper said.

“We’d have a person’s name and all we were given was they live in Napier ... it’s like a needle in a haystack.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff USAR at work in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, police had worked to provide USAR teams with the last non-address point which helped to narrow it down, Cooper said.

Once his teams had that information, they were able to cross-reference with previous intelligence and the areas that had already been searched to “really knock down” the number of people unaccounted for.

CHRIS SKELTON USAR search properties in the Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle

With the list down to about 40 people by lunchtime on Wednesday, USAR had been able to get that down to fewer than 10 on Thursday, he said.

“Yesterday we got to a stage where we’d narrowed down to almost single figures numbers of people who were unaccounted for in the flood-affected areas.”

USAR teams were setting out for a joint search of several remote communities on Thursday morning along with police and dog units, Cooper said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Eskdale was one of the areas hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle in the Hawke’s Bay.

With searches taking place in areas which were devastated by the cyclone, USAR teams faced tough conditions in the search for the people yet to be accounted for, he said.

“The conditions are extremely challenging ... but ultimately we will throw every asset we’ve got to locating these people.”

With rain bearing down on Hawke’s Bay on Thursday and forecast to continue, Cooper said Fire and Emergency was working to mitigate the risk of any further inundation.

However, the weather had not yet had any effect on USAR’s rescue efforts, he said.