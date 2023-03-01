Mums replace lost teddy for little girl whose family lost everything to Cyclone Gabrielle

Sofia sits on the family’s dining table as water floods the house. Behind her is lost teddy ‘Daddy’.

Luciana Barber and her family were rescued from the roof of their home during Cyclone Gabrielle but lost everything.

The family sat in their roof cavity for close to six hours on February 14 and were eventually rescued by local heroes.

In the aftermath the family had been staying with friends in another part of Eskdale. Barber said her husband, Chris, and children Sofia, 5, and Oliver, 7, were coping well and looking towards the positives.

But there was one thing little Sofia was missing terribly, a teddy bear she called ‘daddy’.

CHRIS SKELTON Chris Barber hugs his brother Philip after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris's home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier.

Lost to the floodwaters, Daddy was the one thing Sofia missed, so Barber posted to Facebook page Kmart Mums Nz’ in a desperate search for another teddy.

Kirsten Bangs and staff member Lisa, who did not want to give her surname, instantly reached out to help.

Lisa had an identical teddy bear in her attic and tagged Bangs in the post, saying, “can we do that?”

Bangs said “yup”.

Supplied/Stuff Sofia and new teddy ‘Daddy’ have been inseparable since she got him Tuesday afternoon. Mum, Luciana, said she has already started dressing him up in her clothes.

Bangs’ company Top Staff Solution had sponsored four planes to bring supplies down to vulnerable communities in Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s more of a need than a want for me,” Bangs explained.

Bangs said she felt helpless and needed to go down to help.

With family running back six generations in Hawke’s Bay, it held a special place in her heart.

On February 16, a group of Rotorua locals set up a response team. Bangs and her staff had been adding to a warehouse of supplies donated by locals, including a teddy bear.

She said it was so full there was no room to move at the site.

Now they were loading planes every time they got ground clearance, and 13 trips to Hawke’s Bay had been completed so far.

Supplied/Stuff The Barber family house flooded dramatically two weeks ago, with most of their possessions unsalvageable.

Bangs headed down on Monday to provide on-site mental health support with Mike King and his charity I am Hope, as well as taking PPE gear and food supplies.

Sofia’s replacement teddy bear had been riding around in the car with Bangs all last week just waiting to be flown down to Hawke’s Bay.

Barber said she had been keeping teddy’s arrival a secret from Sofia.

It arrived on Tuesday much to her delight.

“She was super happy,” Barber said.

“She’s stoked to have him, and she’s getting him dressed up again because she always used to put her clothes on him.”

‘Daddy’ had been with Sofia for four years and was a Christmas gift from her grandad.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Lucaina’s husband Chris and brother-in-law Philip embrace 48 hours after flooding took out Luciana and Chris’s house forcing them to smash through the ceiling to get to safety.

Bangs has based herself in Puketapu, one of the worst hit areas of Hawke’s Bay.

She said the response from the rural communities had been emotional.

“I’ve had residents in Puketapu calling me in tears, and they’re like if we stop, we’re just going to crash.”

And this wasn’t the only story Bangs has heard over the past few days.

Rissington residents had been climbing hills that took half a day to get enough reception to text her for help.

Now more than ever, Bangs believed this was the time to help the affected communities.