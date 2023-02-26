Deliveries by air and Unimog to parts of Hawke's Bay still isolated

Fran Faulkner hasn't been home since the day before the cyclone. But now she can tend to her animals thanks to a makeshift bridge at Rissington.

Nearly two weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle hit, parts of Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti remain cut off.

Supplies continued to be delivered to isolated communities, by air where there was no road access, and in other instances by military vehicles, Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management said.

On Sunday, two New Zealand Defence Force Unimogs delivered petrol to Rissington and diesel to Patoka, inland from Napier.

An NH90 helicopter dropped off bulk supplies of water, fuel, LPG and pet food to Putere, and civilian helicopters continued to bring food and essential supplies to other isolated areas. That was co-ordinated through a hub at Tomoana Showgrounds where up to 180 volunteers were sorting and packing the deliveries.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: This family of six were the last to be rescued in Pakowhai

* Hawke's Bay on 'high alert' after wet night across North Island

* Inside the mammoth effort to deliver clothes, fuel and supplies to Cyclone Gabrielle victims



On Saturday night, 157 people stayed at the civil defence centres in Napier, Wairoa District and Hastings District.

A clinical health team and a welfare team, including a Ministry for Primary Industries representative, were helicoptered in to Rissington, Te Hāroto, Tūtira and Waikoau to provide support services to residents and to assess local farmers’ needs.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Silt levels were extreme in Rissington after Cyclone Gabrielle.

A large number of Starlink wifi connections, and 119 generators, had been delivered to affected areas, Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management said.

Unison had restored power to the majority of customers in the Napier and Hastings area, but there were still 2537 customers without power, mostly in outlying rural areas, as of Sunday morning.

Waka Kotahi identified 21 bridges that had collapsed on roads managed by councils across Hawke’s Bay. Some had alternative detours or fords available, but others would require temporary bridges to be installed.