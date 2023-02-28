Cyclone Gabrielle: Overnight deluge sees 30 metres of Napier-Taupō Rd fall away

Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road, which is still closed to the public, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused further damage to main routes closed because of Cyclone Gabrielle, including the Napier-Taupō Rd, State Highway 5, where a 30-metre section of road dropped away.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said a slip had moved further, taking out both lanes near Te Pohue and Glengarry and making the route impassible.

Waka Kotahi Hawke’s Bay/Gisborne system manager Martin Colditz confirmed part of the route had suffered “extensive damage” following more heavy rainfall in the area overnight. Roading contractors were onsite.

”The slip caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has moved further overnight, making that drop out larger,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: State highways left unrecognisable in the wake of the floods

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What you need to know in your region

* Floodwater and debris take out bridges across Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti



Waka Kotahi emergency response spokesperson Mark Owen​ said slips and trees could continue to come down even in dry conditions, because of the saturated ground.

“A lot of the roads are in fairly tenuous states. There will be one lane sections and speed restrictions. A lot of work is required to get them back to normal.”

All of the state highways are “lifelines” for their communities, but reopening the Napier-Taupō Rd was a priority. “We’re really focused on reopening that sooner rather than later,” Owen said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Supplied This stretch of SH5 between Te Pohue and Glengarry has suffered extensive damage following more heavy rainfall in the area. The photo shows the slip on February 19 and later on February 28.

Without the road, there was a lot of pressure on State Highway 2 and SH50 as the only freight routes into Hawke’s Bay. It was hoped an update on the Napier-Taupō Rd, indicating when it might reopen, would be provided later this week.

Further north SH35 and the Napier-Wairoa route, will be two of the “most challenging” to reopen, Owen said.

Access to the community of Clydebank, near Wairoa, remained cut off along Mangapoike Rd and SH38 after a big slip fell across the road.

Supplied The Napier-Wairoa Rd is likely to be more challenging to reopen.

The section of the highway through the Mangahauini Gorge, just north of Tokomaru Bay, has turned into a river.

The cyclone debris formed a dam containing around 400,000 cubic metres of silt, trees, and water. The Mangahauini River diverted around the dam and onto the state highway.

A video from Tairāwhiti Civil Defence shows the river flowing over what remains of the washed-out highway.

Waka Kotahi crews were on the ground in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, assessing the damage and repairing where possible, but the double-whammy of Cyclone Hale followed by Cyclone Gabrielle was making the clean-up “pretty challenging”.

Hanan Stevens/Stuff Rockfall blocking SH35 north of Tolaga Bay between Kopuatarakihi Rd and Mangatuna Rd.

They were dealing with working in “already soggy ground” and knowing that more rain could change everything.

Temporary Bailey bridges would be brought in where they were needed, but places where bridges were washed away, the challenges were often bigger than simply replacing a bridge.

No precise timelines were available on state highways reopening, but Waka Kotahi was planning to give “early indications” once assessments were complete.

Owen asked anyone driving in affected areas to be careful especially if rain was forecast. “There will be delays. Be patient. Make a contingency plan for if your route is blocked,” he said.

Stuff The Hikuwai Bridge north of Tolaga Bay has collapsed after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the area with record rainfall.

He also asked people to listen to the advice of road workers – Waka Kotahi was “disappointed” to hear of incidents where workers were abused. “If a road’s closed, it’s closed for a reason. That’s usually because it’s too dangerous for the public to use.”

State highway closures in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne

SH2: Ōpōtiki to Gisborne is closed due to slips and flooding.

SH35: Ruatorea and Tikitiki is closed due to an overnight slip.

SH35: Te Puia Springs to Tolaga Bay is closed. At the north end is the dam causing the Mangahauini River to flow over the road. At the south end of the closure, the Hikuwai Bridge is washed away.

SH35: Gisborne to Tolaga Bay is open. Drivers should take extra care as slips, trees, and debris remain.

SH38: Lake Waikaremoana to Wairoa is closed.

SH2: Wairoa to Gisborne is open with speed restrictions and traffic management.

SH5: Napier to Taupō is closed.

SH2: Napier to Wairoa is closed.

SH51: Napier to Hastings has one lane open at the Clive Bridge. There are significant delays at peak times.

SH50: Hastings to Takapau is now open with speed restrictions. Take care.