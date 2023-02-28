Cyclone Gabrielle: Mountain of silt engulfs Esk Valley property, no way to move it

Steve Wheeler has up to 2 metres of silt blanketing his property in Esk Valley. The smart move would be to leave it there, he says.

Steve Wheeler built his family home in Esk Valley 31 years ago. It’s double-walled, double-nailed, on 500mm piles and supported by Macrocarpa and Douglas Fir.

Two weeks ago when an avalanche of silt and slash came down the Esk River and water bubbled up through the floor, Wheeler was left with four angry cats and one quite anxious dog, but the walls did not budge – he believes the home saved their lives.

But Cyclone Gabrielle still destroyed his 7-hectare property – now a maze of trenches dug in silt up to 2 metres deep and pine debris is halfway up the lounge windows.

Cars, apple trees, a digger, and possibly the pet pig, Prudence, are buried in the muck.

He, his wife Liz and son Luke were all home when Cyclone Gabrielle hit on February 14.

In Wheeler’s mind, the only thing to do now is leave the mess there and start again somewhere else.

“If you're looking at a metric tonne per square metre it's just ridiculous to even consider [removing] it. So let's just leave it. That’s my thoughts. Leave the silt. There's no point...”

Wheeler was expecting his property would be red-zoned – but he wasn’t expecting a decision on that for up to a year.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Steve Wheeler with silt and slash outside his home. He says there is no point cleaning it up.

“We've lost a shitload of stuff but we were well insured. That's not an issue. But we've got to move on ... We can’t use this again. It’s gone,” Wheeler said.

If that happened, the best thing to do would be to aggressively sow the silt-covered land, Lincoln University soil scientist Associate Professor Peter Almond, said.

“The deep silt – one of the recommendations is to over sow it ... if you left it long enough to dry up but not so long it got crust on it, then you can sow seed on top of it.”

However slash on top should be removed first, otherwise it would act similar to wood chip on a garden, suppressing plants and creating mulch, “which is not what you want on soil-producing pasture”, Almond said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Steve Wheeler’s Esk Valley property is inundated with silt and thick slash, which came down the Esk River and stopped at his lounge windows.

“Depending on management approaches, the new soil can be growing pasture somewhere more than 70% of its original productivity within 18 months.

“If you walked away and did nothing, it would be weeds, but if you over sow it, it would become productive pasture.”

After Esk Valley flooded in 1938 it didn’t take long for it to become productive land again, Almond said.

While it still probably made economic sense to have agricultural pasture in the valley, one thing was clear to Almond: “Getting people out of the way is a good idea ... Soil will grow, things will grow, but it will keep flooding.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Steve Wheeler has silt up to 2 metres deep blanketing his Esk Valley property, where he has dug trenches to the doors.

What should you do with silt?

Councils in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are taking slightly different approaches to silt removal.

In Gisborne, two sites have been opened for silt disposal – one at Matokitoki Clean Fill and Quarry for silt from rural, commercial, industrial properties and one at the end of Dunstan Rd for silt from residential properties.

In Hawke’s Bay, those with lifestyle blocks, orchards or farms should move silt to a place on their property with truck access then contact the regional council for removal.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wheeler says his double-walled home which he built himself, saved the lives of him, his wife Liz and son Luke, who were all home when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

People in residential or urban areas need to contact their local and district council.

“We are working on securing locations for silt, including in Esk Valley, and these will be for our contractors only and not public use,” Richard Wakelin, Hawke's Bay Regional Council’s waste streams lead said.

The silt will be rapid-tested to measure contamination levels. Silt that is not contaminated or has a low level of contamination will be repurposed.

Hastings District Council said in some instances, silt was being supplied for stop bank reconstruction projects.