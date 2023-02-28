Cyclone Gabrielle: Parts of Hawke's Bay still vulnerable as bad weather continues

Piles of silt covers the Esk Valley north of Napier in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

About 2000 households in Hawke’s Bay remain without power and essential supplies continue to be choppered in to rural communities still cut off since Cyclone Gabrielle.

Those without power are in Rissington and Te Pōhue and Tutira, all north of Napier, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group controller Ian MacDonald told media on Tuesday afternoon.

”We've delivered hundreds of Starlink internet connections and over 180 generators to isolated communities as an interim measure.”

Clean-up efforts in the region have also been delivered a setback after rain overnight saw a section of the already damaged Napier-Taupō Rd fall away.

READ MORE:

* More rain for East Coast, Wairoa residents encouraged to evacuate if concerned

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Mountain of silt engulfs Esk Valley property, no way to move it

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Reopening Napier-Taupō Road 'sooner rather than later' a priority



“Heavy rain this morning which has affected water and the precautionary evacuation of Esk Valley last Friday reminded us that some parts of our region are still vulnerable. And the weather is still impacting on this response,” Macdonald said.

It remained unclear how long it would take to restore access to communities which remained cut off, but supplies would continue as long as they were needed, Macdonald said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group controller Ian Macdonald says it remains unclear how long it will take to restore access to cut-off communities.

“That's just the simple answer. We definitely had the Defence Force still here with the NH90s. We have a number of civilian helicopters as well. So as long as we have isolated communities, we will still need helicopters to get supplies in.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst said a doctor and a nurse had been flown into the isolated community of Patoka, “for medications, prescriptions, anything like that”.

“There are a lot of impacted communities ... we’re trying to get to everyone and make sure no one is left behind."

About 3000 people across Waipawa​ and Ōtāne​ had been reconnected to drinking water but remained on a boil water notice, Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF The Watson family waited eight hours on top of a narrow bit of roof of their home, and were rescued by surf lifesavers.

​In the Hastings district, there were 10 isolated rural communities, Hazelhurst said.

Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber said iwi were continuing to play a key part in the response.

"All our iwi, hāpu, manu whenua, taiwhenua have been working around the clock to support our farmers, and especially our farm and Maori communities that have been ravaged.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Bayden Barber, chairperson Ngāti Kahungunu, says the rebuild must not forget Māori communities who have suffered.

"We are also starting to look at the rebuild and how we recover some of our areas.”

Māori leaders would be speaking to Ministers Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson, who were in the region on Tuesday, "to ensure that the rebuild does not forget our badly impacted Māori communities, many of whom don't have a home to sleep and many of whom don't have jobs to go back to,” Barber said.

Many Māori work in horticulture and primary industries which had been decimated, Barber said.

Since a $25m support fund was made available through the Ministry for Primary Industries for growers, a total of 1581 applications had been made, with $8.1m paid out as of Tuesday morning.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Esk Valley cleanup efforts on Monday, February 27.

An 0800 number has been set up for welfare support and will be operational from Tuesday afternoon: 0800 117 672.

The number was for people needed shelter, mental health support, food or supplies – but not for financial assistance, which should go through the Ministry for Social Development, Macdonald said.

In an earlier interview, Fire and Emergency district manager Glen Varcoe said any extra rain at this point was bad news.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Silt and dust is cleaned up in Esk Valley.

“The more water we have, the more impact it's going to have on the roading and the area with slips and trees down.”

He reiterated messages to limit travel wherever possible and avoid any activities which might create risk, such as driving through floodwaters.

1 NEWS Engineers are on-site assessing the damage.

The focus remained on keeping communities safe and looking after the welfare of staff who had been affected by the cyclone, Varcoe said.

As an added curveball, Covid-19 was infecting emergency responders with 14 staff testing positive at the end of the day last Saturday, Macdonald said. Staff were wearing masks and testing at the beginning of each day.