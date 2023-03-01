Cyclone Gabrielle: Covid-19 the 'complicating factor' in cyclone response

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group controller Ian Macdonald said Covid-19 has been a complicating factor in their response to cyclone Gabrielle.

If recovering from the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle wasn’t bad enough, Hawke’s Bay has also seen a spike in Covid-19 cases hampering response efforts.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group controller Ian MacDonald​ said Covid-19 was a “complicating factor”.

“It does put additional stress on the team because we lose people, experienced people.”

Of the 150 civil defence staff who had been responding to the crisis, they had about 14 positive cases, MacDonald told media at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for both Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand said the reported additional cases show a return to pre-cyclone levels after a dip during the cyclone.

It’s been four days without any new cases, but Covid-19 protocols including daily testing and mask-use continued, MacDonald said.

Further north, Wairoa mayor Craig Little​ had also been hit by Covid-19 and was isolating having tested positive over the weekend.

Dr Bridget Wilson​, medical officer of health at Te Whatu Ora in Te Matāu a Maui Hawke’s Bay, said there had been a recent “rise” in reported Covid-19 cases over the past week – with 434 active cases on Tuesday compared with 293 last Tuesday.

“With power outages still impacting some areas, reported numbers are likely to be less than actual numbers so if you do develop cold and flu symptoms please remember to test,” she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better. (First published in January 2022)

Reassuringly, Wilson said there had not been a rise in the number of people with gastroenteritis presenting to the Hawke’s Bay Hospital Emergency Department – which suggested there was no widespread illness in the community.

“Anecdotally, some general practice teams are reporting a slight increase in the numbers of people they are seeing with gastroenteritis, which is to be expected after a large flooding event.”

Wilson said they had not seen a rise in presentations relating to skin or respiratory conditions following the flood, but she could not give a figure for infections arising from cyclone-related injuries.

Floodwaters can be full of sewage, chemicals and other hazardous materials and this can contaminate items and surfaces it comes into contact with.

Wilson said it was important for people to wash their hands regularly, avoid flood water and to make sure your food and water are safe to eat and drink.

Stuff There has not been a rise in the number of people with gastroenteritis presenting to the Hawke’s Bay Hospital Emergency Department following Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

The spokesperson for both Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand said though there had been a recent increase in Covid reported cases in the East Coast area, that followed a dip during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“For Hawke’s Bay, Tairawhiti and Wairoa, Covid-19 case numbers fell in and around the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and in the last week have returned to similar levels to the first two weeks of February.”

Health staff have been making daily contact with the evacuation sites, to gain an appreciation of health concerns and those at evacuation centres have been advised to follow standard recommendations to protect themselves and others from Covid infection and reinfection.

“Anyone in the centres with Covid-19 has been required to isolate for seven days, starting from when their symptoms first occurred or they received their positive test result, whichever ends sooner,” the spokesperson said.

“If someone at the centres has tested positive, other people who’ve been there at the same time are not required to test. However, it’s recommended they do so if they develop Covid-19 symptoms.”