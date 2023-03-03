Lake Waikaremoana levels 30% higher than capacity, Great Walk flooded

Genesis Energy lake and river data shows the level of Lake Waikaremoana in the Te Urewera National Park has well exceeded its maximum capacity since February 14 when a national state of emergency was declared. (File photo)

Tension is brewing in Te Urewera, as local iwi call for Genesis Energy to reduce the level of Lake Waikaremoana which has exceeded its usual capacity and caused flooding since Cyclone Gabrielle.

On February 27, the Lake Waikaremoana/Te Urewera Great Walk was closed for the rest of the 2022/23 summer season because of the damage wrought by the cyclone.

Te Urewera for Tūhoe (TUT) chair Tāmati Kruger told RNZ’s Checkpoint the lake’s rising levels were having a direct impact on the flooding of Lake Waikaremoana and the Great Walk which surrounded the lake.

“It’s 30% higher than the maximum lake level operating range by Genesis ... I would love them to do something ... lower it,” he said.

Genesis Energy lake and river data shows the level of Lake Waikaremoana has well exceeded the maximum capacity of 583.29m above sea level since February 14 – the day a national state of emergency was declared due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hundreds of metres of the trail were under water and unable to be assessed, culverts and low-lying bridges remained flooded and all the huts, shelters and toilets on the trail were closed, Kruger said.

“The trouble and the disturbance and the effects at Waikaremoana are directly caused by the high lake levels,” he said.

Kruger said it would take at least two weeks for the levels to drop to where the damage could be assessed.

He called for Genesis Energy, which operates a system of three hydroelectric power stations around the lake, to take action to reduce the lake levels.

Stuff Tāmati Kruger, chairman of Tūhoe is calling on Genesis Energy, which operates a system of three hydroelectric power stations around the lake, to take action to reduce the lake levels. (File photo)

He said Genesis was holding too much water in the lake, but recognised there were questions regarding how releasing flow from the lake would affect flood-ravaged areas downstream, such as Wairoa.

Genesis chief operations officer Rebecca Larking said the lake levels had begun to drop as of Thursday.

She said the team “worked around the clock” as the only direct electricity provider to the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay for a period of time.

“The Waikaremoana Power Scheme has been generating at capacity levels since Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Larking said they welcomed the opportunity to have “meaningful and collaborative discussions with iwi and other organisations to ensure the best outcomes for the environment and communities as the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events create unprecedented challenges”.

It had an “aspiration for long-standing and constructive relationships with iwi”, Larking said.

Communications on lake levels were sent to Ngāi Tūhoe, among other key parties, every fortnight and were provided in advance of significant weather events including before Cyclone Gabrielle, she said.