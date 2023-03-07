Forget the bus, it's the tractor or chopper for these cut-off schoolkids

Kererū School students along with principal Kelsie Laing now journey to school on the back of a local farmer’s tractor trailer over a river where a bridge washed out.

By tractor trailer or the occasional helicopter ride, there’s little stopping these Kererū kids from making their way to school despite Cyclone Gabrielle cutting off the rural settlement.

Nestled in the foothills of the Ruahine Range in Hawke’s Bay, the 27 students at Kererū School and their principal have had to find new ways to get to school, with many of the area’s roads badly impacted.

Principal Kelsie Laing’s drive home used to take her 20 minutes. Now it’s highly weather dependent, involving a ford crossing over a river still high following recent rain in the region.

“The way we get to school now is on the back of a tractor trailer.”

Laing, who grew up in Tinui – another cyclone impacted part of the country in Wairarapa, was well-versed in rural life before moving to Kererū a year ago where she lives on a farm with her soon-to-be husband Hamish Allen​.

“We’re used to having rain out here and having quite a bit but not to that extent. I don’t think anyone thought it would be as bad as it was.”

Of the cyclone’s impacts, she said their district was “really lucky”. The biggest impact was the damage to roads.

“Luckily our families and homes up here were fine. It was really just the roading that was difficult.”

With two of three main roads in and out sustaining “quite a lot of damage”, access to the school was severely limited for both staff and students.

Emily Hunter/Supplied The Kererū Gorge, one of three main roads into the settlement, was completely washed out and made impassable by Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

It reopened to students on February 27, but it wasn’t until the end of last week that all students were finally back.

“It’s just been so great to have them back at school to get a bit of normality and a sense of routine,” Laing said.

“It was just a matter of getting us over the river to school.”

They now travel to school on the back of a tractor trailer supplied by local farmers with children of their own at the school.

Supplied Kereru School principal Kelsie Laing managed to hitch a ride home via helicopter with Ministry of Education staff.

Laing said the students had coped “really well”, though the novelty was starting to wear off as they realised their tractor rides would likely continue for a few more weeks.

Access was still not guaranteed as the tractor was unable to cross the river ford when water levels were high such as during further heavy rainfall last week, she said.

“Getting people to and from school safely remains the priority.”

She managed to avoid the river crossing experience last week, instead hitching a ride home with visiting Ministry of Education staff in a helicopter.

“We would just really like to acknowledge and thank the generosity of our community members, the army and of strangers - so much food, help and kindness,” Laing said. “I feel very grateful to live where we do.”

Ministry staff visited six other schools now cut off across the region including Putere School (with a roll of 13 students), Putorino (14), Kotemaori (18), Te Pohue (35), Tutira (22) and Patoka (52).

The visits were to undertake emergency response property assessments, check on staff welfare, understand the needs of teaching delivery and provide teaching packs, period products, welfare supplies, chocolate biscuits for staff and children.