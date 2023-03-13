Cyclone Gabrielle: Councils back down and say they will collect silt on residential properties

Silt deposited by Cyclone Gabrielle should be deposited on roadsides, in order to be collected by councils at no charge.

Silt piled on residential properties in Hastings and Napier by Cyclone Gabrielle will be collected by local councils at no cost after the councils backed down from an earlier position that it would not.

Earlier this month homeowners were told to deal with silt from their properties at their own cost while farms, orchards and lifestyle blocks were having silt taken away by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Last week the Napier City and Hastings District councils issued a statement saying “a number of logistical issues have been worked through” to enable silt disposal from residential properties.

“Sites for the disposal of clean silt from residential sections have been identified. Property owners need to arrange to have the silt on their properties and from under their homes piled onto the verge outside their home (not in the gutter), or front garden if the verge is not large enough,” the statement said.

The silt would be picked up and disposed of by contractors.

All disposal sites were only able to be accessed by contractors.