Cyclone Gabrielle: National state of emergency ends on Tuesday

After 28 days in a national state of emergency, Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti will enter the recovery phase on Tuesday.

Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced the state of national emergency would come to an end on the morning of Tuesday, March 14.

The announcement brings an end to New Zealand’s third state of national emergency. The eastern regions will enter a national transition period, joining other regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

All the people who were listed as uncontactable have now been accounted for, but residents of Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti continue to suffer from the flooding.

“The Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups have confirmed that they are now ready to move out of the immediate response phase and into recovery,” McAnulty said.

LINZ/Morris Lazootin Hawke’s Bay before and after Cyclone Gabrielle

The national transition period – similar to the one which came into effect after the Kaikoura earthquake in 2017 – now covers the Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay Regions and the Tararua, Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa Districts.

McAnulty said there were still “major and ongoing impacts” in these regions, though “significant progress” had been made in restoring power and communication.

“We are committed to a locally led recovery, supported by central government. The national transition period will ensure that national-level support and resources are coordinated.”

The transition period moves the emergency response into a recovery phase, providing local Civil Defence authorities with the power to clear roads and dispose of dangerous materials.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced the national state of emergency would come to an end. (File photo)

“Today marks a milestone in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, and I want to acknowledge the tireless mahi of everyone who has helped us get to this point – volunteers, emergency services, civil defence and council, iwi and response personnel, and everyone else who has stepped up to keep people safe and supported – thank you,” McAnulty said.