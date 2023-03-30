Solo sailor rescued off Hawke's Bay coast after 17 hours in rough seas

Crew of a C-130 Hercules aircraft from Royal New Zealand Air Force No. 40 Squadron assisted with the rescue of a yachtie near Cape Kidnappers in Hawke’s Bay this morning.

A solo sailor has been rescued after spending 17 hours in large swells of up to 7 metres overnight.

Maritime New Zealand said it was a “complex rescue”, requiring co-ordinating nearby vessels to respond in very heavy swells.

The yachtie was onboard a 10-metre sloop which was damaged after it rolled in rough seas near Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

He made a distress call, activating his locator beacon about 5.30pm, Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand duty manager Lyle Patterson said.

READ MORE:

* One dead, three rescued after yacht runs into trouble near Bay of Islands

* Missing man who fell from yacht in Tolaga Bay found

* Search called off for missing Sealord crew member



Two nearby vessels helped with the rescue – a 180-metre cargo ship and a Talley’s trawler, the Amatal Apollo, she said, while a crew of a C-130 Hercules aircraft from Royal New Zealand Air Force was requested to provide over watch.

The sailor was over 100 km (60 nautical miles) off the coast when he was rescued onto the trawler at 10am on Thursday, she said.

Defence Force/Supplied The solo sailor made a distress call after suffering damage to his vessel which rolled in the rough seas.

The sailor was “cold and weathered but OK”, a Maritime spokesperson said. He remained onboard the trawler as of 5pm, and they were looking at options to transfer him ashore, they said.

"We are hugely appreciative of the support from the vessels, as well as the New Zealand Defence Force. There were swells of around seven metres, and this was a significant distance offshore,” Patterson said.

The “difficult rescue” highlighted the importance of carrying a locator beacon.

TOM HUNT/STUFF A clean up is underway after big waves hit Wellington’s south coast overnight.

“In this instance, it was a lifesaver,” she said.

MetService issued warnings for high swells on Wednesday night for Wellington and Wairarapa as a cold front left strong winds and rough swells in its wake, along with plummeting temperatures across the country.

Parts of Hawke’s Bay were previously under strong wind warnings before they were lifted on Thursday.