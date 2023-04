Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of a fatal crash in central Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

One person has died after a single vehicle crash in central Hawke’s Bay in the early hours of Friday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person died following a crash on State Highway 2 near Takapau about 12.10am.

It appeared a single vehicle had hit a power pole.

The sole occupant died at scene, police said.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.