Ratepayers to pay $700k for review of how flood protection worked during cyclone

Hawke’s Bay ratepayers will be paying $700,000 for an independent review of how the region’s flood protection performed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, because the review is likely to result in “difficult and expensive” recommendations, anything it recommends will not be binding.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has appointed environmental planner and facilitator Phil Mitchell to chair the review panel. Two to three further panel members will be appointed at a later date.

The review, which will get underway in May will cover the performance of all Regional Council-owned and operated flood protection, control and drainage schemes during Cyclone Gabrielle. The cyclone led to stop banks being breached in 30 places, mainly on the Tutaekuri and Ngaruroro rivers between Napier and Hastings, but also the Waipawa River and Wairoa River.

The review will consider the origin of the schemes, their intended purpose, how they were maintained, and how they operated during the cyclone.

It will also recommend improvements for future events, bearing in mind the impact of climate change.

John Cowpland/alphaPIX Flooding at Puketapu, Hastings, after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Council chair Hinewai Ormsby said the review was not about apportioning blame, but “about taking the learnings to identify where improvements can be made to better safeguard our communities and to support investment decisions related to the long-term regional recovery planning already underway”.

She said recommendations arising from the review would guide future decision-making, but would not be binding because “it is likely that the longer-term recommendations will highlight some difficult and expensive choices that will need to involve other entities and require challenging trade-offs”.

Supplied Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby. (File photo)

The review was expected to take six months to complete at a cost of about $700,000, which will be funded through general rates.

“The independent review panel will ensure members of the community are given the opportunity to participate, in addition to seeking input from council and third-party experts,” Ormsby said.