Orchard wiped-out in cyclone denied financial support, then offered just $15K

An orchard wiped out in Cyclone Gabrielle was initially told its application for support funding was declined because funding was only going to the “most severely impacted businesses”.

Later the owners were told they could get a grant of $15,000 – less than half the $40,000 maximum that other businesses had received.

Maik and Marianne Beekmans’ property and business in the Esk Valley were destroyed in the flooding caused by the cyclone. The couple lived on the property with their two children. They were one of numerous families in the valley to have lost all they own.

“We are hands down the single most impacted property in the Esk Valley. There is literally nothing left standing,” Maik Beekmans said.

“Our house is gone, a woman died on our property and my best mate [who was on the property when it flooded] lost half his foot.

Marty Sharpe / Stuff James Caird is an Esk Valley resident whose home was damaged by cyclone flooding and debris.

“A fleet of vehicles got washed away, our entire business infrastructure is gone, as in sheds, tractors and so on – and our orchard is completely and utterly demolished with 2500 citrus trees gone. Of 500 trees just four are still standing.”

Like others with businesses that were affected Beekmans applied for a grant from the Government’s Cyclone and Flood Response Fund. The fund provides grants of up to $40,000 to help cover immediate cashflow issues and get those affected back on their feet.

Supplied The Beekmans property before the cyclone

Applications for the grants are made to eight agencies in the eight areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. In Hawke’s Bay the applications go to the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

When Beekmans submitted his application he received a letter from chamber chief executive Karla Lee, telling him his application had been unsuccessful because a panel of independent assessors “carefully reviewed your application and found that it did not meet the required criteria for funding”.

Demand for grants had exceeded the available funding so “we have had to prioritise the most severely impacted businesses”.

Supplied A truck owned by the Beekmans destroyed in the flood.

“You can imagine how that went down for someone in our situation,” Beekmans said.

After he took issue with the decision, the chamber changed its mind and last week said it would be prepared to make a grant of $15,000.

“I’ve told them ‘nope, sorry but if you can give these others the full amount you can give it to us too’.

“We have serious questions about who is making the decisions on who is successful and who is not, because there just doesn’t seem to be any logic. Some of them are based in the affected areas.”

Supplied Damage to the Beekmans property in the Esk Valley.

When the chamber first started approving grants they were “dishing out money like they were Oprah Winfrey, with $40,000 grants all over the show”, Beekmans said.

“The chamber was told it had to release the list of grant recipients and you only need to go through it and the amount of the grants to raise some real questions about how these decisions were made,” he said.

The chamber did not respond to a request for comment.