Cyclone-hit Hawke's Bay councils facing recovery costs nearing $2 billion

Site at Awatoto, Napier, being prepared to take silt

Three councils covering Napier, Hastings and wider Hawke’s Bay are facing costs of nearly $2 billion over the next four years for the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

The cost of removing silt alone is put at $266 million over the next three years – twice the $133m the Government announced on Wednesday it would contribute.

Fixing roads, bridges and culverts across Hastings is expected to cost $800m, according to new reports.

The cost of disposing of household waste from Hastings is put at about $11m. The council has already disposed of 8500 tonnes and has about another 20,000 tonnes to dispose of. The need for another landfill, at a cost of $15m, must be paid over the next three years.

READ MORE:

* Two cyclone-affected councils give staff Monday off for long hours

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Councils back down and say they will collect silt on residential properties

* Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Ugly, fast opening' - the mantra for restoring destroyed rail line



Hastings costs come to more than $1.1b between now and 2027.

Napier City Council is facing costs of $49m. That includes $10.8m for the cleanup of silt at the Awatoto industrial area and $27.m for “Critical Awatoto Industrial Stormwater Improvements”, and $6m for “Essential Wastewater Treatment Plant Resilience Improvements”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Drone photos of Esk Valley showing the widespread damage and silt left behind by the flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The figures are covered in “Locality Plans” compiled by Hastings District Council and Napier City Council and a “Resilience Plan” by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

The regional council, which covers Hastings, Napier, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay, is looking at a cost of $793m, of which it has received, or will receive some $91m from other sources such as insurance and the National Emergency Management Agency.

This figure includes $240m for flood protection, including 112.5km of stopbanks, costing $2,105 per metre, on the Heretaunga Plains and $60m for a new flood protection scheme in Wairoa.

Supplied Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby says government funding of $133m for silt removal is “a good start”. (File photo)

Following the Government’s announcement of funding for silt removal, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairperson Hinewai Ormsby said it was “a good start and has been a long time coming for our people and communities most impacted by this disaster”.

“Further details, however, are needed to understand the Government’s support. Our region is facing its largest waste management clean-up ever and our committed funding is already stretched to the limit,” she said.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst also welcomed the funding, but noted her council and the regional council were spending about $1.2m a week on silt collection.

A Gisborne District Council spokeswoman said their resilience plan would not be released at this stage.