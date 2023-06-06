Terminally ill father attempts to raise final $10k for life-extending cancer treatment

Jason Hooker, his partner Kylie Ashdown, and their family are fundraising through Givealittle for Hooker’s cancer treatment. L-R Avian Hooker, Jason Hooker, Kylie Ashdown and Mikes Hooker.

A Hawke’s Bay father is trying to raise the final $10,500 he needs for life-extending cancer treatment.

Jason Hooker​’s family spoke to Stuff in March when the father-of-three started undergoing treatment for the tumours that were found growing at the base of his spine.

With the drug, Encorafenib/binimetinib, costing $10,520 per month, mother-in-law Vivienne Cox said Hooker needed to fund only the final month of his treatment before the Government paid for the next two to three years of his treatment.

“We basically only have one more $10,500 to pay for the last dose of meds before the rest become funded. We’re totally struggling to raise funds for this... It’s just so stressful for our family on top of everything else,” Cox said.

Cox said the unfunded drug treatment had successfully reduced the size of Hooker’s tumours, allowing him to potentially undergo surgery that would hopefully allow him to retain use of his legs.

Encorafenib/binimetinib had prolonged his life and gave Hooker precious time with his family, especially his infant son, Edward.

However, the family was struggling to raise the final amount needed for the treatment, Cox said.

Hooker’s Givealittle page, started by his family to crowdfund for his treatment, has a goal of $52,600 but is about $16,000 short of its target.

The first sign something was wrong with Hawke’s Bay father was when he started experiencing back pain. Hooker was eventually diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma after tumours were found growing down the base of his spine.

This is the family’s second brush with cancer, after Cox’s grandson, Mikes, developed a tumour in his brain as an adolescent, having to undergo surgey to get it removed.

Previously, Hooker’s partner Kylie Ashdown said their family was just trying to spend as much time together with Hooker as they could, while giving him the best quality of life that was possible.

“It’s just hard,” Ashdown said. “It's hard asking for something to extend someone's life.”

Jason Hooker’s Givealittle page can be accessed here.