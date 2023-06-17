Heartbreak, hope and confusion: the potholed road back to normality after the Hawke's Bay floods

Pakowhai panelbeater Ross Cocking lost both his uninsured home and business to Cyclone Gabrielle. He’s still uncertain what the future holds.

Four months on from the Valentine’s Day floods that engulfed pockets of Hawke’s Bay and left thousands homeless, the muddy water has receded, but the future remains murky. Nikki Macdonald reports.

It was meant to be a kind gesture to lift the spirits of Pakowhai flood refugees – a free dinner at the Maraenui Golf Club.

It had already been a rough week for Hastings panelbeater Ross Cocking, who lost both his home and business in the February 14 cyclone.

Five days after the Hawke’s Bay councils released their flood zone land classifications, Cocking had still received no notification about the fate of his property. Puzzling over the confusing maps, he thought he was a 2 – a possible rebuild or repair – rather than a red-zoned 3.

That would be bad news as his house and workshop were uninsured, so he was hoping for a government buyout. The community dinner loomed as a welcome break from the wearying uncertainty.

But on his way there, Cocking’s car was rear-ended at a roundabout, shunting him into the car in front and whacking him with whiplash.

“If I don’t have any luck at all, I have bad luck.”

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Cocking’s house is stripped out ready to be rewired, insulated and gibbed, but he can’t start until he has certainty about the future.

Miraculously, Cocking still made it to the dinner. Finding him dazed by the roadside, a kind motorist delivered him to the golf club.

It wasn’t until after he’d finished his apple pie and custard, and still felt dizzy, that someone figured he should get to hospital.

A CT scan found no breaks. But a week later he’s still laid up with a neck too sore to even attempt physio.

His mother’s “mint” old Toyota Corolla, which his brother gave him to fix up and sell to raise some cash, is totalled. And his plans to top up the dole money he’s now living off by doing up two damaged cars are on hold until he’s fit enough to work.

Just when the good days were starting to outnumber the bad, this was another setback Cocking could ill afford.

“I’m not very happy at the moment,” he says bluntly.

Four months on from the cyclone that displaced some 9000 Hawke’s Bay residents, their plight ranges from heartbreak to hope. Mixed with a liberal dose of limbo.

This month’s land categorisations determining whether flooded-out residents could rebuild or could get a buyout were supposed to deliver certainty about the future. But for some they’ve done the opposite.

John Cowpland/Stuff Because his Esk Valley home was on higher ground and undamaged in the cyclone, Chris Baty expected he would be exempt from the area’s red zone classification. Not so.

Just another curveball

When Stuff talked to Chris Baty​ a week after the zoning notifications, he reckoned he was a category 1 – no restrictions.

While other Esk Valley residents spent the cyclone cowering in roof spaces, thinking they were going to die, Baty and wife Ann Prichard​ slept through the deluge.

Their elevated homestead survived unscathed, as it had through the previous century, which included four floods and a major earthquake.

Much of Esk Valley was among the 236 Hawke’s Bay properties placed in category 3. But like Cocking, Baty had received no email about his classification. So he assumed they were in the clear.

The couple were already resigned to the inevitability that the silt-smothered valley floor would be red-zoned, and they’d be left without neighbours. The power was back on, and they’d been pushing ahead with the cleanup, reinstating fences and sowing grass seed on the remaining fine mud.

“We're staying put,” he said. “We like living in the valley, and we will again. I wouldn't swap the last 30 years and all the experiences we've had here, for the predicament that we find ourselves in. We're just going on.”

But after our interview, Baty rechecked the maps, and called the council to clarify.

“They apologised for not advising us because they had the wrong email. We’re in 3.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle turned Esk Valley into a desert of silt and mud.

So despite the raging floodwater getting no closer than 80 metres from the house, the property has been red-zoned as unliveable. (The basement garage did flood, but that was from a slip behind the house.)

At a public meeting in flood-affected Puketapu this week, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council interim boss Bill Bayfield claimed the Government pressured them to release the maps before they had enough detail.

The council says the classifications are not set in stone and zoning won’t be finalised until after a round of community meetings scheduled until early July.

So while Esk Valley is “all go”, with diggers and bulldozers shifting silt in pursuit of some undisclosed plan, Baty’s new digger sits idle as he waits for clarity.

“You start to think – are we just throwing good money after bad? I don't know. So we just kind of down tools and see what happens.”

It's a similar story up the hill at Eskdale School.

After six weeks working out of sports clubrooms at Napier’s Petane Domain, both teachers and kids were excited to return to their regular classrooms, at the end of April.

Of the school’s 300 pupils, 16 have not returned and another 35 are waiting to hear the fate of their home, having been given land categorisations of either 3 (red-zoned) or 2 (requiring either community level flood protections such as stopbanks, or property upgrades).

Principal Tristan Cheer hoped returning to school would provide at least some stability amid the flux.

“They couldn’t wait to get back into their classrooms. It’s a little bit like being able to return home to their house.

‘’Their classroom is a space where they feel safe.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Esk Valley was smothered in water and silt when Cyclone Gabrielle hit. (File photo)

The school is high enough off the valley floor that no water reached the buildings. The bottom playing field was flooded, but that’s some two storeys lower. The effluent field was also damaged, but that was fixed in the Easter holidays.

And as more than half its pupils come from less affected Bay View, Cheer had no worries about the school’s future viability, even if Esk Valley is emptied out. So he thought the disruption was finally over.

And then he got the email saying the school was red-zoned.

“We were shocked ... We just expected we’d be category one.”

While Cheer is confident they can negotiate to zone the bottom field as unfit for building, and keep the rest restriction-free, it’s just another spanner in the works. Literally – the Education Ministry has put the 9-classroom building project it approved in 2019 on hold, awaiting clarification.

“It was just another curveball, another gift from Cyclone Gabrielle, that just keeps on giving...I’m feeling really positive about the future of the school, just frustrated.”

JOHN COWPLAND/STUFF Katrina and John Harris' Esk Valley doggy daycare and kennels were destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle, along with the family home.

Backing the buyout

One bright spot in the Eskdale School calendar was a visit from the Brisbane Broncos rugby league team.

Pupil and flood evacuee Riley Harris got to run the team out when they played the Warriors at Napier on May 27.

The Harris’s Eskdale Doggy Farmstay, down the road from Chris Baty’s, looks much as it did in the aftermath, minus a bit of silt.

Riley and twin brother Lachlan, their parents John and Katrina, and Katrina’s mum Maureen are still at the Napier B&B they moved into after neck-deep water left them fearing for their lives.

Their six-acre property has also been zoned category 3, but that was both expected, and positive, John says.

“We didn’t really want to live back there, so it’s probably better for us that it has been red-zoned.”

What’s still unclear, though, is how much they will be paid out, and when.

“It’s a strain. The uncertainty certainly causes a bit of stress. We’re doing OK – can't complain. But we’d like to see it all resolved and move on and put it all behind us.”

The Harrises have been paid insurance on their cars and house contents, but are still waiting on the house payment. They also had income protection cover, so have a regular income.

They’re looking for a replacement home, but worry there will be a surge in demand as insurance payouts filter through.

A trucking firm’s offer of free use of their yard for an interim doggy daycare didn’t pan out, as they didn’t want to invest money and time in a short-term venture. But they’re still searching for a site for a new daycare and kennels.

In the meantime, John takes a collie, labrador and huntaway on bush walks four days a week.

“It gives me something to do, brings a little cash in. I enjoy it.”

They don’t go back out to Esk Valley much.

“It is a bit emotional. You think, what could have been, what should have been. But it’s gone now, so you’ve got to sort of accept it and move on.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Kotiro Hawaikirangi and 4-year-old Reretau in their flood-ravaged Waiohiki home. (File photo)

Just winging it

On the other side of Napier is the cyclone-swamped village of Waiohiki. You have to take the highway, as the Redclyffe Bridge over the Tutaekuri River from Taradale was smashed open by the surging forestry slash, and hasn’t yet been reconnected.

Flood refugee Kotiro Hawaikirangi is back at Waiohiki Marae to see a new portacabin installed at her mother’s house down in the flood zone, just along from the papakāinga house she rented with her partner, Bern Pitman, two dogs and three kids.

After her family fled the rising waters, they lived in a borrowed caravan up the rise behind the marae. But the caravan had to be returned, and Hawaikirangi struggled to find somewhere they could all live with the dogs.

At first, Pitman and the kids stayed in a city motel, but they had to move because the kids were running amok, blocking traffic, leaving bikes on the road. (“You can take the kids out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the kids”, Hawaikirangi laughs.)

They were asked to move again, because of gang affiliations. Then she was hospitalised with the hereditary kidney problems that have plagued her for 20 years. Now, Pitman and the kids are in a borrowed house while she’s bunking down where she can with the dogs.

“I’ve pretty much just winged it."

The couple are trying to reboot their bouncy castle business, but it’s tough with nowhere to store stuff. And they’re looking for a rental, but that’s hard with the dogs. While they understand the trust running the papakāinga has secured funding to rebuild, they still need the insurance money to demolish the existing house and clear the land.

“I just want somebody to say, yip, we can start building your houses. That’s all.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Hawaikirangi, partner Bern Pitman and their three children were living in a borrowed caravan at Waiohiki Marae. Pitman and the kids are now in a borrowed house, while Hawaikirangi is “winging it” with their two dogs.

Waiohiki Marae recovery project lead Jonathan Dick says there are still about 15 displaced people at Waipatu Marae in Hastings. They're mostly elderly “aunties” with limited ability to sort their houses out.

Another 70-odd households are still in temporary accommodation.

He knows of two uninsured homes and says the whānau are experiencing whakamā (shame) around that. While he can wrangle some free materials and building time through Te Puni Kōkiri, one household will struggle.

“It’s an old family homestead on family land, and you’d almost want to remove it and start again – put a couple of new houses on there. But people can’t afford it.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Redclyffe bridge at Waiohiki was destroyed after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

But he’s pleased the village is zoned 2, rather than red-zoned, allowing families to repair or rebuild, subject to extra flood protections.

“You’re not going to stop Māori wanting to be domiciled on their own whenua, around the marae. That would be a battleground, between whānau and authorities, because in a lot of ways they've got nowhere else to go. But it's also that deep-rooted connection.”

With the silt mostly cleared, a couple of houses reinstated, three new temporary cabins and the 10-household papakāinga behind the marae almost back up and running, things are looking up, Dick says.

He’s hopeful that in a year’s time, a third of the village might be back in their homes.

“It’s a massive task, and it must be pretty tough coming to your family homes and seeing them still in the state they’re in. But people are pretty resilient.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Flood evacuee Bill Eshleman walks with three small plastic bags filled with the few belongings he could save from his Pakowhai house after the flooding. (File photo)

A fresh start

At the evacuation centre, Cocking was bunk buddies with Bill and Robyn Eshleman​, who lived just down the road in Pakowhai.

The Eshlemans lost the chillies they grow to make Wild Bill’s Chipotle Barbecue sauce, and most of the stinking contents of their flooded rental.

They’re too busy to talk, between the trip to Wellington to see their new granddaughter, getting back in time to peel and cook apples for sauce for the Sunday farmer’s market in Hastings, and moving into their new rental in Havelock North.

Supplied Eshleman is now back at the Hastings Sunday farmers’ market selling his famous Wild Bill’s Chipotle Barbecue Sauce.

Life, then, is back on track for the septuagenarians.

They're thankful for the support they’ve had, from the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce – to buy a semi-automatic peeler – and from volunteers, who helped salvage the beloved canopy bed they brought with them from the States.

The little things help restore normality – Robyn found her make-up bag intact in the neighbouring truffle field. “Once I showered and put my favourites on I felt more like myself.”

Supplied Brydon Nisbet's silt-smothered orchard after Cyclone Gabrielle.

There’s good news, too, at Brydon Nisbet’s Puketapu apple orchards, which have been zoned 2C (OK with improved public flood protection).

The Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers’ president says there are still a lot of unknowns for the region’s growers, and the association has hired mental health support to help deal with the stress.

While it seems likely you’ll still be allowed to plant on red-zoned land, whether people will want to, if they can’t live there, is another question, Nisbet says.

“There will be some areas that won’t be grown for a long, long time. Because I know orchardists that had 40 hectares on Esk Valley, and they're not going to grow again. And there's vineyards out there that are under silt, or totally smashed. They're not going to grow again.”

It’s also unclear how the government will value and buy out productive land.

Supplied The orchard has now been restored almost to normality.

At his own orchards, 6-8% of the trees were too smashed to save. But Nisbet spent $400,000 in a mad scramble to shift the suffocating silt from the rest. (He’s hoping he’ll get half back from the new government silt removal fund.)

There are still wires and posts to fix. But the trees can breathe again, and so can he.

”There’s still lots of remedial work to do, but the actual orchard – as far as getting the silt out, and debris – that’s completed. When you look at pictures before and after, it’s pretty satisfying.”