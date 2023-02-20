Cyclone Gabrielle: Stuff reporter finds the tears, hugs and the bizarre digging in with locals

Footage taken from the air with the urban search and rescue team surveying Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

After a week reporting from cyclone-hit Gisborne, Stuff reporter Marty Sharpe returned to his home region of Hawke’s Bay, pulled on his gumboots and headed out to help some of those whose homes were ruined.

Every pile of wrecked belongings lining the roads of Hawke's Bay is a monument not only to the devastating impact of Gabrielle, but also the long hours of work by residents and volunteers cleaning out properties.

Yesterday I spent half a day helping at a few properties at Waiohiki, where nearly every home fell victim to the raging Tutaekuri River.

The first room I helped clear had a water line 2 metres high up the wall.

There was about 30cm of dense wet silt on the floor. It wasn't a big room: about 5sqm. It took four big able blokes three hours just to get the silt and debris out of that room.

And that's just the start. Behind the crumbling Gib there is 20cm of silt packed between the interior and exterior walls.

Juan Zarama/Stuff The aftermath in flood-hit Pakowhai following Cyclone Gabrielle. Walking through wet silt inevitably leads to getting stuck.

Before you can do anything you've got to get access to the house. Unless there's a digger nearby that involves digging a trench through silt, usually knee-deep but sometimes more. You can't walk over the wet silt and walking through it inevitably leads to getting stuck.

There are diggers, trucks, utes with trailers and people everywhere. No-one's standing around. No-one is giving direction. It's a matter of turning up with a shovel and getting stuck in.

You'll end up digging alongside people who've driven from all over to help out.

Anything you do feels miniscule but as the hours pass you see progress, and there is comfort in knowing the same is happening at many homes all over the region.

The rescue of a treasured photograph or memento is met with muted cheers or smiles. There's laughter. There are also tears and a lot of hugs.

Neighbours who haven't seen each other since everything was normal share their stories, show each other around their wrecked homes, hunch over phone footage of their rescues.

There are bizarre stories. Amongst the thousands of items strewn over kilometres across orchards, farms and homes, one teen managed to find both his jandals.

A group clearing mud from the golf course came across a pile of items. One of the group, an elderly lady, found an item that had her perplexed. She waved it to her co-workers asking if they knew what it was. They burst into laughter at the site of their confused, silt-splattered friend as she studied an electric sex toy.

Among another group there was talk about how hopeless the task felt.

A bloke in the group said he was reminded of the (possibly apocryphal) tale of a child walking along a beach covered with dying starfish. The child was throwing the star fish back into the water. A man came up to the child to tell him it was a pointless task and he'd never make a difference.

The child picked up a dying starfish and threw it into the sea, then looked at the man and said "it made a difference to that starfish".