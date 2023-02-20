Cyclone Gabrielle: Family lose home of 50 years, caring for grandkids and uninsured

SH2 in and out of Wairoa has suffered significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Timoana ​ and Trina Grant were doing OK.

The house Timoana and his siblings had grown up in was looking good. The couple had redecorated, bought new beds for their five grandchildren. They had a new fridge.

And then the cyclone hit.

There’s only a shell of a home now. Trina and Timoana, who has lived here for almost 50 years – have spent the days since Cyclone Gabrielle hit, throwing out furniture and ripping Gib off the walls

They have no insurance. Their grandkids, aged between 5 and 14, had only just moved in with them. Their wellbeing – food, their school uniforms – came first, Trina says.

The house is yellow-stickered, along with another 109 in Wairoa township, deemed liveable, for now anyway.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Timoana Grant sits in the home that has been in the family for nearly 50 years. He has no insurance.

Bola was benign compared to Gabrielle, Timoana said.

“Bola didn’t get up to the house. This was a big surge of water that just flattened everything.”

The family are living with Timonana’s dad while they attempt to repair their home.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Family members’ heights are marked on the wall in Timoana and Trina Grant’s cyclone-hit Wairoa home.

They hope they can keep a tiny piece of the old one - a wall where theirs, their children’s and their grandchildren’s heights have been recorded in felt pen.

Standing outside in the sun, in the mud they smile.

“We’re plodding along … just getting on with it really. We’re looking at it like it’s a journey, just another journey.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Paul Alesich starts the long clean up of his Wairoa section.

That positive attitude is echoed all over this little town.

Just across from the Grants’ home Richard and Joy, along with daughter Bronwyn the local physio, are shovelling still wet silt from outside 72-year-old Paul Alesich’s​ home. They’ve never met Alesich before. The retired couple, whose home on the other side of Wairoa was untouched, are “just helping out”.

“No, no we don’t know him at all,” Joy said. “We thought we’d go and help shift a bit of muck, but we didn’t know how hard it would be. It weighs a tonne.”

Alesich has spent 40 years collecting and growing heritage plants. He has pears grown from cuttings of a 120-year-old pear variety, tomatoes from the seeds of those planted by his Dalmatian ancestors.

He surveys the damage: “There’s stuff here you can’t get anywhere else. I’m just not sure what will survive.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Wairoa Athletic Rugby Football Club volunteer Phil Molina gets stuck in.

Meanwhile there’s a mud party happening in Bill Meeks’ driveway. Around 10 members from the local sports club are raking, sweeping and hosing what they can of layers of silt that have been dumped in Meeks’ garage.

The 88-year-old is a life member and driving force of the Wairoa Athletics Club. He lives on his own after his wife died last year.

“There’s a couple of soccer players, a couple of rugby players,” says dairy farmer Paul Morunga, organising things from the sideline. He explains Meeks has dementia, so this was a way the club could give back to him.

Adds Michael Pickering, from the local funeral home: “He was a builder, so there was a lot of old building supplies in the garage, a lot of rugby memorabilia, and a lot of crap his family will probably thank us for getting rid of.”