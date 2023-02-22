Heavy rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne forecast uncertain

As Hawke’s Bay grapples with a major cleanup, it has been placed under a heavy rain watch for much of the remaining week.

The region is just starting to recover after last week’s Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the upper and eastern parts of the North Island bringing unprecedented flooding and devastation to the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions in particular.

A frontal system currently over the South Island is set to bring heavy rain northwards on Wednesday, reaching the central North Island on Thursday.

MetService is forecasting a low to develop along the east of the North Island as the front moves northwards on Thursday and will remain there into Saturday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Hawke’s Bay for 48 hours between 12pm Thursday and 12pm Saturday.

During this period, the region is expected to see an extended period of rainfall which may reach warning levels.

Following discussions with councils, the MetService threshold for warning level rainfall remains at 50mm in 6 hours or 100mm in 24 hours.

The Wairarapa is also under a heavy rain watch for 24 hours between 6am Thursday and 6am Friday.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle left fields flooded and cars upturned after it swept through Hawke’s Bay.

Metservice forecaster Amy Rossiter said it was uncertain where exactly the low would form along the frontal system’s path up the North Island.

The front would move onto the lower North Island on Wednesday night, and is expected to reach the Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay about midday on Thursday, Rossiter said.

While Gisborne is also forecast to see some rain on Thursday, the extent of rainfall remains unclear due to uncertainty over where the low is expected to form.

“Once that low starts forming it does sink back southwards, so it all depends on where it forms and how far north things progress,” she said.

The front is also expected to bring strong southerlies through Wellington up to Hawke’s Bay and potentially Gisborne on Thursday.

Weather watches would be updated to warnings 24 hours out from the event if the situation warranted it, Rossiter said.

Supplied Vector deals with the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Further south, the South Island has been hit by a cold snap as the front moves up the island bringing with it noticeable temperature drops and heavy rain in some areas.

IN eastern and central parts of the South Island, temperatures dropped from the high 20s and close to 30 on Tuesday, down to the mid-teens on Wednesday.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Otago and Westland south of Otira until Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Canterbury is under a heavy rain watch until midnight on Wednesday.

After the front moved up the Island, temperatures were expected to remain cool throughout much of the island in stark contrast to the start of the week.