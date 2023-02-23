Abseilers to the rescue for dog stuck up a cliff after Cyclone Gabrielle

The Tree Control team with Zeus and a member of his whÄnau after the rescue.

It took a daring rescue involving drone surveillance and abseiling to save a bulldog who was stuck high on a cliff after Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a social media post, police said sole charge constable Andy O’Sullivan from Kotemaori, near Wairoa, received a call from a distressed whānau a few days after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the region.

The family’s pet dog Zeus, also known as Fatboy, had gone missing after the cyclone and their attempts to find him had been unsuccessful.

Then, using a drone, the family had spotted Zeus stuck on a cliff high above the Mohaka River.

O’Sullivan, who had been involved in a fair few dog rescues and also had abseiling skills, attempted to save the stuck dog on his own.

Police/Supplied Tree Control member Billy Carter with Zeus in hand following the daring rescue.

“I climbed down to where I could safely, but I had no way to anchor my abseiling rope. The rope just wasn’t long enough to attach to road-side trees or barriers, and I was worried if the river levels grew again, Zeus would be swept away,” he said.

O’Sullivan contacted Rob and his team from Tree Control tree care services, who were assisting Wairoa District Council and had just finished a long day.

Despite just clocking off, they jumped into action to play a vital role in Zeus’ rescue.

“I drove past the Hawkins farm, with the Tree Control truck behind me, I flashed the patrol lights and turned the sirens on to let the whānau know we were ready to help rescue Zeus, and they followed us down to the cliff face,” O’Sullivan said.

The Tree Control staff set up their safety gear and sent team member Billy Carter abseiling over the cliff and into a 90m deep ravine.

Within 40 minutes, the precariously poised pooch had been grabbed from the cliff and was in Carter’s arms.

The frightened dog was carried to his relieved whānau, who thanked police and Tree Control’s and returned home to seek veterinary assistance.

Police said they understood Zeus was back to his usual self following the late night rescue.