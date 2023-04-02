Hawke's Bay police catch 38 drink-drivers in one weekend

Hawke’s Bay police found a disappointing number of people were drink-driving over the weekend. (File photo)

Hawke’s Bay police say they are disappointed after catching 38 people drink-driving in the region during the weekend.

Police set up checkpoints across Hawke’s Bay to target drink-driving on April 1 and 2.

Eastern District road policing manager inspector Angela Hallett​ said it was a surprise how many people were found to be breaking the law.

One driver returned an excess breath alcohol reading of 1000 micrograms, four times higher than the 250 microgram limit for drivers over 20 years old.

“These are not the results we were expecting, and we are disappointed at the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol,” Hallett said.

Hallett urged motorists to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, then make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist.

“Unfortunately, there were some drivers who were putting themselves and others at risk.”

Amidst the ongoing Cyclone Gabrielle clean up, Hallet said police remained committed to a “business-as-usual” approach to keeping Hawke’s Bay roads safe.