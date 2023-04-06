Three people seriously injured in Hawke's Bay crash

Three people were seriously injured in a crash in Flaxmere in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday. (File photo)

Three people were seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in Flaxmere in Hawke’s Bay, police said.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Flaxmere Avenue at 12.30pm on Thursday.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified, a police statement said. The road was closed but was reopened by 2.45pm.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said a young man in his late teens and a woman in her 20s remained in a serious condition at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Thursday evening.

The hospital spokesperson did not have details about the condition of the third person.