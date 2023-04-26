'Biggest we've ever felt': Severe earthquake hits Hawke's Bay, aftershocks likely

The first quake, a magnitude 5.9 struck near Pōrangahau in Central Hawke's Bay at 10.16am, followed by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake at a depth of 17km a few minutes later.

Residents across Hawke’s Bay can expect a shaky few days after part of the region was struck by a “severe” magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Wednesday morning, following by dozens more aftershocks.

The first quake struck at a depth of 21km near the rural settlement of Pōrangahau in Central Hawke's Bay at 10.16am, followed by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake at a depth of 17km a few minutes later in the same location.

This was followed again by two smaller quakes – a mag-3.9 and a mag-3.5 – with more than 25 more reported in the hour after the first quake struck.

Seismologists warned the aftershocks could continue for days, even months, to come in the region already hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed there was no tsunami threat triggered by the earthquakes, with Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group controller Ian Macdonald​​​ saying residents could return following an earlier message that if the shaking was “long or strong” they should self-evacuate.

He confirmed there had been no major damage sustained in Pōrangahau, although the local school and some residents had evacuated.

Farming couple Leyton and Gretchen King​ were home when the quake struck, describing it as the biggest they'd ever felt.

No stranger to earthquakes in Pōrangahau, by the time the third quake struck they decided to get out of the house where they felt safer waiting by their car.

"It was a fair jolt," Gretchen King said, adding it went on for about 30 seconds followed by the aftershocks.

"We get a fair few earthquakes but it was the biggest we've ever felt."

The “rumbling and wobbly” quake brought down a painting and mirror and a few items from household shelves, but there was no major damage to their house.

"It was a real back and forth," she said.

They worried about further damage being caused to their 1500-ha farm, already impacted by the recent cyclone.

"We're hoping it doesn't cause further slips."

What the scientists say

Dr Katie Jacobs​, duty seismologist at GNS Science, said the earthquake and many aftershocks had been felt “strongly and widely” across the North Island, with GeoNet receiving more than 20,000 felt reports.

“This is an area that does experience frequent earthquake activity, and this number of aftershocks is typical for events of this magnitude,” she said, adding more shaking could be expected in the coming weeks to months but decreasing over time.

”Pōrangahau is located along the Hikurangi Subduction Zone which drives much of the earthquake activity along the East Coast of the North Island. The region also experiences slow slip events – which are earthquakes that happen very slowly (and are not felt), with energy that is released over weeks to months.”

Jacobs said they hadn’t received any reports of landslides related to this event, but they can happen as a result of earthquakes, with homes near hills or steep slopes most at risk.

Supplied Dr Finnigan Illsley-Kemp, a seismologist at Victoria University of Wellington's School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences, says there are likely to be further aftershocks in the coming days. (File photo)

Dr Finnigan Illsley-Kemp​, a seismologist at Victoria University of Wellington's School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences, said it was quite a large magnitude quake for such a shallow depth – but not uncommon for the area.

He reported feeling the long "low frequency shaking" from his 5th floor office in Wellington.

Illsley-Kemp thought it was unlikely to be related to the magnitude 6.8 quake near the Kermadec Islands earlier this week, as they were too far apart.

He expected damage to be fairly limited especially given the remoteness of the area. However, he was concerned about the potential impact on potentially saturated ground which could be prone to further slips.

"I feel particularly sorry for the people of the area who have had a terrible few months.”

With such a large magnitude quake, he warned there could be further aftershocks as felt this morning, in the coming hours and days, which could cause further "significant shaking".

Region ‘already battling’ after cyclone

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker​ said her main concern was the coastal community of Pōrangahau, which was "already battling" to recover from the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"It was really quite a shock," she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Central Hawkes Bay District mayor Alex Walker says the region is still recovering from the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

The main road out to the community was still accessible post-cyclone but several feeder roads and had been badly damaged, particularly by large slips.

She said further land movement were definitely of concern, especially as it had been raining quite heavily across the district over the past few days.

While an especially isolated area, its residents were resilient, Walker said. She thanked residents who evacuated for being prepared and urged the community to remain alert.