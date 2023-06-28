Helicopter rescues fully clothed person in water off Napier coast

One person had serious injuries, and the other moderate. They were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A helicopter has pulled at least one person, who was fully clothed, out of the water off the Napier coast.

St John sent one ambulance to Marine Parade at 2.23pm on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Amos Lochhead had been walking down Marine Parade with a coffee when he saw three police cars and an ambulance.

There was a drop-down to the beach, where a person was wet and sat on the grass with a blanket wrapped around them – surrounded a handful of police officers and a paramedic.

Then, a helicopter came over and looped around before dropping low, with a person lowered down on a rope into the water.

“Next thing he comes out on the rope with another person,” Lochhead said.

That person was also dropped safety onto the grass, before emergency services wrapped them in an emergency reflective foil blanket.

He said the person had been quite deep in the water, and was fully clothed – wearing jeans.

“I was confused as to how they got into the water in the first place."

He said Marine Parade was not a safe swimming location, and was always rough.

“The waves are always big.”

Police said there had been “concern regarding a couple of people in the water” but they had since been reported safe.

As of December in 2021, seven people had died while playing or swimming, or just walking or sitting on the beach since 1996.

Water Safety NZ in 2020 analysed drownings on Marine Parade and found they spanned all age groups and occurred across all seasons.

“What is common to these drowning incidents is the force of the sea at Marine Parade and how quickly it can take a life. Several of the drowning victims were not even intending to be in the water but were swept out to sea by rogue waves while at the water’s edge and were unable to be rescued,” the analysis found.