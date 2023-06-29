Couple standing on outlet pipe swept out to sea in Napier

One person had serious injuries, and the other moderate. They were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A couple rescued from Napier waters, one by helicopter, had been standing on an outlet pipe before a wave swept them out to sea.

Police were called to reports of two people in danger off the Napier coast, by Marine Parade, around 2.20pm on Wednesday, area commander Lincoln Sycamore said.

A man and woman had been struggling in the sea for some time in huge swells and very cold water after a large wave had swept them off their feet.

Two police officers entered the water – opposite the war memorial – and swam out to the stranded woman about 100 metres from the shore, Sycamore said.

One officer, a qualified surf lifesaver, fortunately had a wetsuit to hand. They stayed in the water with the woman in the wait for help.

Sycamore said the man had made it back to the shore before police arrived.

A helicopter pulled the woman, and one police officer, from the sea. The other officer was rescued by Coastguard not long after.

“By 3pm everyone was out of the water and safely on shore,” Sycamore. “These people were very lucky.”

The man and woman were taken by ambulance to hospital for observations.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Two people were winched out of the water by a rescue helicopter at Marine Parade Beach in Napier.

St John said two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, one in a serious condition, and another with moderate injuries.

Amos Lochhead had been walking down Marine Parade with a coffee when he saw three police cars and an ambulance.

A person was wet and sat on the grass with a blanket wrapped around them – surrounded by a handful of police officers and a paramedic.

Then, a helicopter looped around before dropping low and lowering a person into the water on a rope.

“Next thing he comes out on the rope with another person,” Lochhead said.

He said the person had been quite deep in the water, and was fully clothed – wearing jeans.

“I was confused as to how they got into the water in the first place."

Amos Lochhead/Supplied Two people were winched out of the water by a rescue helicopter at Marine Parade beach in Napier.

He said Marine Parade was not a safe swimming location, and was always rough.

“The waves are always big.”

As of December in 2021, seven people had died while playing or swimming, or just walking or sitting on the beach since 1996.

Water Safety NZ in 2020 analysed drownings on Marine Parade and found they spanned all age groups and occurred across all seasons.

“What is common to these drowning incidents is the force of the sea at Marine Parade and how quickly it can take a life. Several of the drowning victims were not even intending to be in the water but were swept out to sea by rogue waves while at the water’s edge and were unable to be rescued,” the analysis found.