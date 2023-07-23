Body recovered from Hawke's Bay beach

A man’s body has been recovered from Whirinaki Beach, north of Napier, on Sunday morning. (File photo)

The body of a man has been recovered from a Hawke’s Bay beach.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a man’s body being found on Whirinaki Beach, north of Napier, on Sunday morning.

Earlier, a helicopter, Coastguard, and Surf Lifesaving had been involved in a search and rescue operation to recover the man’s body from the water, the spokesperson said.

Police were still working to confirm the man’s identity and it was too early to confirm whether the death was being treated as suspicious.

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay skipper Henry van Tuel said they were called about 8.45am about a body off Whirinaki in the water.

The body was later recovered from the shore near the surf break, he said.

