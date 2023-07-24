Death of man found at Hawke's Bay beach being treated as 'unexplained'

Police have named the man whose body was recovered from Whirinaki Beach, north of Napier, on Sunday morning. (File photo)

Police have named the man whose body was recovered from a Hawke’s Bay beach over the weekend.

He was Rowen Aupouri​, 32, of Napier.

Aupouri’s body was found by a member of the public on Whirinaki Beach, north of Napier, at 8.25am on Sunday.

Earlier, a helicopter, Coastguard, and Surf Lifesaving had been involved in a search and rescue operation, with his body later recovered from the shore near the surf break.

“Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones,” Detective Inspector Martin James​ said.

The site where he was found was blessed by local kaumatua on Monday and a rāhui was put in place until Friday, between the Tangoio river mouth and Westshore Beach.

Police were treating his death as unexplained.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling along State Highway 2 near the Tangoio Stream bridge at around 6.30pm on Friday 21 July and saw anyone with or near a Mazda station wagon,” James said.

“We’d also like to hear from you if you saw anyone walking along State Highway 2 on the Whirinaki straight around that time, or if you have dash cam footage from the area which may assist our enquiries.”

Police can be contacted via 105, citing file number 230724/1987.