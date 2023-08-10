Toddler dies after being run over in driveway by father

The toddler died on Thursday morning after being run over.

A 3-year-old child has died after being run over in the driveway by their father.

The incident happened in Waipukurau, in the Central Hawke's Bay District.

Police and other emergency services arrived at the scene on Mt Herbert Rd, just before 8am, and the road was closed.

“A child was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced. Sadly, the child died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police remain at the scene and an investigation has begun into the circumstances of what happened, with support being offered to the family involved.

According to data provided by SafeKids Aotearoa, a partnership between Starship and ACC, four New Zealand children are killed as a result of driveway car accidents each year, and there are around 17 hospitalisations every year.

Children aged up to four account for almost all driveway fatalities, and 75% of hospitalisations.

Half of driveway runovers happen when a parent is behind the wheel. The majority of accidents happen in the driveway of the child’s own home, or driveways of relatives or neighbours.

Over two thirds of all these accidents happen when the car is reversing, the statistics say.