Lockdown lifted at Hawke's Bay School after reports of firearm at nearby property

Te Whai Hiringa Peterhead School on Peterhead Ave in Flaxmere, was placed under a lockdown about 2pm on Monday. before it was lifted a short time later (File photo)

A Hawke’s Bay school which was placed in a lockdown following reports of a person with a firearm at a nearby property has now reopened.

Police were responding to a report of a person with a firearm at a residential property on Wilson Rd in Flaxmere, a spokesperson said.

“A cordon has been established in the area and a nearby school has been advised to lockdown,” the spokesperson said earlier.

The cordons were stood down a short time later and the lockdown lifted, after police were unable to verify the report.

“Police are conducting a search warrant at the address and speaking with those involved.”

Te Whai Hiringa Peterhead School on Peterhead Ave in Flaxmere was placed under a lockdown about 1.35pm on Monday.

An earlier post on the school’s Facebook page from its principal read it had gone into lockdown as a “precautionary measure”.

“The police have asked us to lock down whilst they deal with an incident. All children are safe and in their classes.”

The lockdown ended about 2.30pm with the tamariki reported to be “safe and well: out in the playground for some fresh air”.

“We understand that this can be a very upsetting experience for our children, but for the safety of your children it was the best thing to do.”