Hawke's Bay Lotto player wins $10.3 million

A lucky Powerball player from Wairoa, in the Hawke’s Bay, has won $10.3 million in Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Wairoa, a Lotto NZ spokesperson said.

The prize was made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The Hawke’s Bay winner is the eleventh Powerball millionaire of 2023, the Lotto NZ spokesperson said.

The winners this year have been from Auckland, Hamilton, Canterbury, Porirua, Invercargill, Christchurch and Paraparaumu.

The winner of a $37 million Powerball draw has claimed their prize.

The win comes just weeks after a $37.125 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Paraparaumu.

That couple said they were looking forward to helping their family with the win.

Two other Lotto players won $333,333 on Saturday’s live Lotto draw. Those winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Geraldine and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Eighteen players won $20,054 each with Lotto second division on Saturday night.

Two players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $32,500. Those tickets were sold at Countdown Paeroa and on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.