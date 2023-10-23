Hawke's Bay Airport reopens after 'suspicious package' prompts evacuation
Hawke’s Bay Airport has reopened folowing the discovery of a ‘suspicious package.’
Reports that a “suspicious package” had been found on Monday morning had prompted the building to be evacuated for a time, police said.
A police spokesperson said the report was made at 9.40am and the airport was evacuated for a “brief time” while the package was uplifted.
“It has been confirmed as safe and the airport has now reopened,” the spokesperson said.
Stuff understands about eight police cars could be seen outside the airport shortly before 11am.