Hawke's Bay couple find bag containing $70k on ground, hand it back to police

A Hawke's Bay couple had just picked up their son from daycare when they found a bag with over $70,000 lying on the side of the road.

The couple stopped after spotting the large blue canvas bag, which was abandoned on the side of the road, and noticed it was electronically locked and belonged to a bank.

The bag contained a reported total of $70,592.60 cash.

The bank and its security company were notified, and the bag was collected within minutes before making its way to the intended destination.

Police in Hawke’s Bay thanked the two members of the public for their help and Inspector Chris Wallace said the actions of the couple were a true test of honesty.

“As the great British writer C.S. Lewis said: ‘Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching’. It is fair to say that this couple certainly did that, and more.

“One of our long-serving colleagues noted he’d never heard of such a story in the 40 years he’s been based in Hastings.”