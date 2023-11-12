'Concerns' for missing Napier man prompt police appeal

Police are appealing for sightings of Te Raki, also known as Isaac.

Te Raki, also known as Isaac, was last seen at about 10pm on Saturday on the Napier-Taihape Road.

Police say they have “concerns for the 29-year-old’s welfare”.

He is described as a light-skinned Māori, who is approximately 185cm tall and of a medium build.

Te Raki was last seen wearing light blue ripped jeans and a black hoody with gold lettering on the front.

“If you see Te Raki, please do not approach him,” a police spokesperson said.

“We ask any members of the public with information on his whereabouts, including anyone who may have given him a lift, to contact police on 111 immediately, referencing the file number 231112/9309,” they said.