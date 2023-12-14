'Worksites are not a place for childcare,' WorkSafe warns after a child struck by forklift

A boy was hospitalised for a month after an incident on an orchard. (Generic photo)

In response to a case of a 5-year-old being run over in a forklift incident at a Hawke’s Bay Orchard, WorkSafe is cautioning that worksites are not a place for childcare.

In January 2022, the boy was taken to the orchard by his grandparents as childcare fell through for the day.

Although advised to stay inside, the boy had wandered into the workspace, unfortunately getting into the path of a reversing forklift being driven by a 14-year-old worker.

The boy survived but was hospitalised for a month with complex fractures to his hip bones.

WorkSafe area investigation manager Paul Budd said: “Naturally, children want to explore, try new things, and push boundaries. As we head into the holiday season, this case is a reminder that children are always at risk on worksites and should not have been present.”

A Worksafe investigation into the case found that given his caregivers were busy with work, the victim was under limited supervision.

The driver of the forklift – which was poorly maintained without any safety features like reversing lights, mirrors, flashing lights, or a horn – was underage. According to Worksafe, the owner of the orchard had not done enough to establish the driver’s age.

In addition, no written traffic management plan was in place for the forklift use on the site.

“It’s not good enough to say that your risk management is verbal because employees cannot always read English. Translating your safety information for workers, if necessary, goes a long way to keeping them safe,” Budd said.

“Better traffic management would also have made a big difference to safety. This could have included exclusion zones to separate vehicles from people, the use of barriers when operating the forklift, clear signage, and separate entry and exit points for people and vehicles,” he said.

The orchard owner has now been sentenced for health and safety failures. A fine of $7000 was imposed and reparations of $25,000 ordered.

Children are now prohibited from the orchard during operating hours, and the victim has made a full recovery.